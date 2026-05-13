Kyiv, May 13, 2026 — According to a comprehensive study by the Ukrainian Business Award (UBA), leading PR consultant Alexander Skrypchenko and his First Reputation Agency have officially confirmed their leadership position among the Top-10 communication companies in the country.

A Scientific Approach to Reputation: Why It Matters

The 2026 ranking featured multi-level verification using automated systems like Serpstat and Clarity Project. Experts evaluated criteria such as campaign scale, brand awareness, social media presence, and client experience quality.

Alexander Skrypchenko, CEO of First Reputation Agency and a prominent PR consultant, commented:

"Reputation is a complex cognitive construct that requires a scientific approach. In the era of information noise, we build communications based on an understanding of human psychology and social groups. Beyond marketing tools, we focus on legal security and the protection of business reputation".

Expert Evaluation and Transparency

The jury included top managers from SOCAR, UBTA, and independent experts, ensuring total impartiality. The ranking results highlight that the Ukrainian PR market values agencies not just for their scale, but for their ability to build long-term corporate trust.

About Alexander Skrypchenko and First Reputation Agency

First Reputation Agency specializes in reputation capital management, integrating behavioral psychology and legal protection of honor and dignity into classic PR technologies.

Alexander Skrypchenko is a specialist in crisis communications, CEO of First Reputation Agency, and an independent PR consultant. He is the author of the WWH consulting model and an expert in implementing scientific approaches to reputation management.