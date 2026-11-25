The Ministry of Infrastructure has finalised the drafting of new licensing requirements for road carriers, which provide for the introduction of European standards regarding the financial capacity of transportation companies, the professional competence of their managers, their business reputation, and their material and technical resources. The adoption of the relevant Cabinet of Ministers resolution this year is one of Ukraine’s key commitments within the framework of European integration and is necessary for the further extension of the agreement on the liberalisation of road freight transport with the European Union.

According to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing materials from the Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine and the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety (Ukrtransbezpeka), the update to the rules is intended to ensure a transition from formal licensing to a system of ongoing verification of carriers’ professional and organisational capabilities.

The draft government resolution was published by Ukrtransbezpeka on March 18, 2026. Following a public consultation, the document was revised, specifically on May 26 and July 1. In October, the Ministry of Infrastructure reported that comments from business representatives and government agencies had been addressed, and the draft had been submitted for approval.

The new system is based on Law of Ukraine No. 4337-IX of March 27, 2025, which provides for the improvement of regulation in the road transport market and the alignment of Ukrainian legislation with EU standards.

The new licensing conditions are intended to specify the application of this law, particularly regarding requirements for carriers, transport operators, the technical condition of vehicles, and the organization of oversight.

The proposed regulations will apply to all types of licensed transportation activities—nine in total.

Specifically, these include international freight and passenger transport, domestic passenger bus transport, passenger transport by taxi and on-demand passenger cars, as well as domestic transport of dangerous goods and waste.

The main feature of the reform is that obtaining a license will no longer be considered a one-time administrative procedure. Carriers will be required to meet the established requirements throughout the duration of their operations.

These requirements will cover four main areas: an impeccable business reputation, sound financial standing, professional competence, and the availability of the necessary material and technical resources. This approach is consistent with the principles of EU Regulation No. 1071/2009, which establishes common rules for access to the profession of road transport operator.

One of the most significant changes will be the introduction of financial capacity standards for transport companies based on the number and category of vehicles. According to the draft, for buses and trucks with a maximum permissible weight exceeding 3.5 metric tons, the carrier will be required to demonstrate financial resources or assets equivalent to 9,000 euros for the first vehicle and 5,000 euros for each subsequent one.

For additional trucks weighing more than 2.5 metric tons but no more than 3.5 metric tons, the requirement is set at 900 euros.

If a carrier uses only trucks weighing up to 3.5 metric tons, the requirement will be 1,800 euros for the first truck and 900 euros for each subsequent one.

This does not mean that the specified amount must be deposited into a separate account or paid to the state. The draft provides for several ways to confirm compliance with the established requirements. In particular, a carrier may use documents regarding the book value of fixed assets and current assets, bank guarantees, relevant insurance contracts, and, under certain conditions, documents confirming the availability of funds or credit resources.

For companies that have been operating for less than a year and do not yet have annual financial statements, there is an option to use bank documents to confirm financial resources.

A separate mechanism is provided for carriers that provide passenger transportation by taxi or on-demand passenger cars. The requirement regarding adequate financial standing will be considered met if there is a valid liability insurance policy covering passengers.

The proposed system allows for the use of various financial instruments, which is particularly important for small and medium-sized transportation companies, especially those operating leased vehicles.

At the same time, it is important to note that during martial law, the submission of documents proving financial capacity is deferred. According to an official clarification from the Ministry, carriers will be able to confirm compliance with the relevant standards after martial law ends. The draft provides for the commencement of such confirmation six months after its termination or repeal and grants one year to meet the requirement.

A second key element of the reform will be the introduction of mandatory professional management of transportation operations. According to the draft, every carrier must have a transportation manager whose professional competence is confirmed by an appropriate certificate.

This specialist will be responsible for the day-to-day organisation of the transportation company’s operations, compliance with established requirements, and oversight of transportation safety. Their duties will include assigning drivers to jobs and orders, organising transportation, verifying transportation documentation, overseeing vehicle maintenance, ensuring drivers’ work and rest periods are observed, and conducting necessary training sessions.

At the same time, the draft provides for a sufficiently flexible model for engaging such a specialist. The manager may be the head of the enterprise, its owner or co-owner, a full-time employee, or an individual engaged under a civil law contract. In this case, the manager must be a resident of Ukraine and ensure actual, ongoing, and effective management of transportation operations. The manager will be able to either serve several companies with a fleet of up to 50 vehicles or work for a single company with a larger fleet.

For small companies, the option of hiring an external manager is particularly important, as it allows them to meet new requirements without having to expand their staff. At the same time, the introduction of the professional manager role will create additional demand for specialised education and training for the transportation industry.

The updated licensing conditions also specify detailed requirements for transportation company employees and the material and technical support for their operations. In particular, drivers must meet established requirements regarding age, driver’s license category, work experience, and professional competence, depending on the type of transportation. Requirements are set forth regarding medical examinations, safety briefings, internships, and training in first aid. In fact, these requirements are already in effect, so the government resolution will fully standardise these matters.

Separate requirements will be established for employees who inspect the technical condition of vehicles before and after trips, as well as those who perform vehicle maintenance and repair work. Such employees must have the appropriate vocational or higher education or undergo retraining and periodic professional development.

Transportation companies will also be required to have office space within Ukraine where documents related to their licensed activities will be stored. Carriers must ensure they have their own or leased facilities necessary for the storage, maintenance, and repair of vehicles. If a company lacks the necessary repair facilities, it may enter into contracts with specialised organisations.

In addition, within 20 business days of receiving a license, a carrier must register at least one vehicle in its ownership or for its use to carry out the relevant activities. These requirements are intended to confirm that the company is not merely formally registered as a carrier but actually has the capacity to provide transportation services. A similar rule (regarding the presence of at least one vehicle in the license file) was in effect previously.

An important component of the new system will be the assessment of the business reputation of carriers and individuals responsible for transportation activities. By default, all licensed companies will already be considered to have a good reputation. The draft provides for verification of information regarding the existence of criminal convictions and offences specified by law that may affect the right to carry out licensed activities.

It is planned to verify this information annually using the Unified Complex of Information Systems for Land Transport Safety (ECIS). For quite some time now, ECIS has been a key system for carriers, as it is where all information regarding licensed activities, employees, and vehicles is stored. Therefore, this system will continue to be used to store and update information about carriers, their managers, vehicles, and personnel. In particular, information about employees and their qualifications must be submitted to the UIS within 20 business days after receiving a license or hiring the relevant employee.

Digitization is intended to ensure a more transparent exchange of information between companies and the government, as well as reduce the need to resubmit documents whose data is already contained in government information systems. At the same time, the effectiveness of such procedures will depend on the quality of electronic registries, their interoperability, and a clear regulatory definition of the grounds for inspections.

The update to licensing requirements will not result in the automatic revocation of previously issued licenses. According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, once the government resolution is adopted, it will take effect two months after its official publication. A one-year transition period is provided for carriers already operating under valid licenses.

During this time, companies will be required to confirm their compliance with the updated requirements, with the exception of financial standing, for which a separate deferral mechanism is provided for the duration of martial law.

Thus, the reform calls for a gradual adaptation of the market rather than the immediate implementation of all new requirements. For businesses, this period should serve as a time to prepare the necessary documents, verify staff qualifications, designate responsible managers, and bring operational procedures into compliance with the new rules. The final deadlines for meeting the requirements will be determined after the resolution is officially adopted and published.

The reform of road freight transport is directly linked to Ukraine’s European integration commitments. In September 2025, Ukraine and the European Union agreed to extend the Agreement on Road Freight Transport until March 31, 2027.

This mechanism, known as “transport visa-free travel,” allows Ukrainian carriers to carry out bilateral and transit freight transport between Ukraine and the EU without the need to obtain special permits within the scope of the agreement.

“This is of strategic importance for Ukrainian exports and imports, as road transport remains one of the key channels for supplying goods to European markets, especially given the military risks to maritime and other logistics infrastructure. At the same time, further extension of the agreement is contingent on Ukraine’s progress in bringing its transport legislation into line with European standards. Decision No. 3/2025 of the Ukraine-EU Joint Committee, dated September 25, 2025, explicitly provides for an assessment of such progress by November 30, 2026,” emphasizes Serhiy Derkach, First Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport.

According to him, one of the key areas is the implementation of provisions of European legislation regarding access to the profession of road transport operator, in particular EU Regulation No. 1071/2009. The adoption of new licensing conditions is important not only for domestic market regulation but also for the continued functioning of transport relations between Ukraine and the European Union.

However, fulfilling these obligations does not imply an automatic extension of the agreement: the final decision regarding its next term will be made by the parties in accordance with established procedures.

The introduction of new licensing conditions will affect market participants differently depending on the scale of their operations. For large transportation companies that operate substantial fleets and have their own maintenance and personnel management systems, the key task will be to systematize procedures and confirm compliance with the established requirements.

Small and medium-sized carriers may face additional needs related to training managers, entering into contracts with service providers, obtaining insurance, and maintaining documentation. At the same time, the draft includes mechanisms designed to alleviate the administrative and financial burden on businesses. These include the ability to hire transportation managers on a contractual basis, use leased facilities and equipment, demonstrate financial capacity through alternative documentation, and gradually transition to the new requirements.

For international carriers, a key outcome of the reform should be the alignment of operating conditions with European market standards, which will foster more predictable relationships with customers and foreign partners.

However, the actual economic impact will depend on the final version of the resolution, the cost of professional training, the availability of financial instruments, and how government agencies implement the new rules in practice.

During the drafting of the document, special attention was paid to eliminating potential legal ambiguities. Based on the results of an anti-corruption review of the draft resolution, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption identified a number of provisions that required clarification.

In particular, the comments concerned the use of evaluative language regarding the relevance of information in state registries, the definition of criteria for consistent and effective management of transportation, and requirements for material and technical resources.

The NACP recommended revising the relevant provisions to minimize the risk of inconsistent application of licensing procedures. These comments are of great importance to the business community, as the transparency of licensing criteria directly affects the predictability of the regulatory environment and competitive conditions.

Subsequently, the draft underwent further refinement with the participation of relevant government agencies and market representatives. Thus, one of the objectives of the final stage of preparing the resolution is to strike a balance between raising professional standards and maintaining market accessibility for carriers of all sizes.

The proposed changes are part of a broader reform of Ukraine’s road transport sector, which envisages the gradual integration of the national market into the single European transport area.

The new licensing model is intended to replace the approach—under which the primary outcome of the administrative procedure is the issuance of an operating permit—with a system of ongoing verification of a carrier’s professional, technical, and organizational capabilities.

On the one hand, such a system will impose additional requirements on companies, their staff, and their operational organization. On the other hand, it should contribute to improved transport safety, more transparent competition, and greater trust in Ukrainian carriers.

For the state, the main task will be not only to adopt European standards but also to ensure their practical implementation according to clear rules, without excessive administrative barriers for businesses. The further implementation of the reform will also be significant for negotiations with the European Union regarding the future liberalization regime for road freight transport.

That is why updating the licensing conditions should be viewed not as a separate change in the regulatory procedure, but as one of the key stages in the long-term integration of the Ukrainian transport sector into the EU’s economic area.