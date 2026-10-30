SEPA for Ukraine: Cheaper Euro Transfers, Benefits for Business, and a New Level of Financial Integration with the EU

The Verkhovna Rada has until mid-November to consider the legislative package necessary for Ukraine’s accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). This is the deadline by which Ukraine can submit its application for membership to the European Payments Council. At first glance, this appears to be a technical banking reform, but for Ukrainian businesses and millions of citizens, its implications could be quite practical: cheaper and faster transfers in euros, reduced dependence on correspondent banks, and deeper integration of the Ukrainian financial system with the European one. SEPA primarily concerns payments in euros. The hryvnia remains Ukraine’s national currency.

The main bill, No. 14327-d, was registered on April 6, 2026, and included on the agenda of the current session of the Verkhovna Rada. At the same time, parliament is expected to consider related bills No. 15501 and No. 15503, which are necessary to bring Ukrainian legislation into line with EU requirements and the criteria of the European Payments Council. As of October 29, these bills are still awaiting consideration by parliament.

SEPA is essentially a single area for cashless payments in euros. Its goal is to make fund transfers between banks in different countries as similar as possible to domestic payments—with uniform technical standards, clear rules, and a minimal number of intermediaries.

As of fall 2026, the SEPA network covers 41 countries and territories. In addition to all EU member states, it includes the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, as well as countries that have recently joined the system, notably Moldova, Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia. It is important to note that participation in SEPA does not imply either EU membership or a country’s adoption of the euro. However, it does represent a form of partial European integration.

“SEPA is often referred to as a ‘financial visa-free zone,’ and there is some logic to that. But it is more accurate to speak of Ukraine’s connection to Europe’s unified payment infrastructure. This is not a transition to the euro, nor is it the lifting of currency restrictions during martial law. It is the ability to make a transfer in euros from a Ukrainian bank to a bank in Germany, Poland, France, or another SEPA country, or to transfer funds to Ukraine much more cheaply and quickly, just like a regular domestic payment,” notes Olga Vasylevska-Smaglyuk, author of the bill and deputy chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy

Today, a significant portion of international bank transfers made by Ukrainian businesses go through the correspondent banking system. A payment may involve one or more intermediary banks, and the final fee and the time it takes for funds to be credited are not always clear to the customer in advance.

SEPA creates a more standardized model. One of the basic schemes is the SEPA Credit Transfer—a standard credit transfer in euros. Alongside it is the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer, which enables instant payments, as well as direct debit schemes.

At the same time, Ukraine has been preparing technologically for this integration for several years now. In April 2023, the NBU migrated the Electronic Payment System to the international ISO 20022 standard and switched to 24/7 operation, and since December 2024, instant credit transfers have been operating in Ukraine via the SEP. The NBU itself has referred to IBAN and ISO 20022 as the technological foundation for future integration with SEPA.

The economic impact could be significant. The Ministry of Finance has estimated Ukraine’s potential savings on international transfers following the launch of SEPA at 70–100 million euros annually. Among the expected results, the ministry also cites a reduction in bank fees, faster cross-border payments, and lower transaction costs for exporters.

These savings may be most noticeable not for companies that make a few large payments per year, but for businesses with a steady flow of transactions in euros. These are primarily IT companies, service exporters, small and medium-sized businesses, e-commerce firms, logistics companies, and enterprises that regularly settle accounts with European suppliers.

“For a small exporter, a fee of EUR 20–50 per international payment may seem small, but when there are dozens or hundreds of such payments, the costs become significant. SEPA is particularly important for economies characterized by a large number of relatively small transactions. In addition to the fee itself, businesses gain predictability: it’s easier to plan when the money will reach the counterparty and how much the payment will actually cost,” emphasizes Member of Parliament Olga Vasilevska-Smaglyuk.

For individuals, the effect can be just as noticeable. This includes money transfers between Ukrainians residing in the EU and their families in Ukraine, payments for education, services, and rent, receiving income from European clients, and other transactions permitted by foreign exchange legislation.

The experience of neighboring Moldova is instructive for Ukraine. It joined the SEPA geographical zone in March 2025, and the operational connection of Moldovan banks began on October 6 of that same year. During the first year of operation, approximately 1.2 million transactions were processed via SEPA. According to estimates by the National Bank of Moldova, the average cost of a cross-border transfer in euros fell from the range of EUR 20–150 to approximately EUR 1, and the total savings for citizens and businesses over 12 months amounted to EUR 16.4 million.

It is not possible to mechanically apply Moldova’s figures to Ukraine: the scales of the economies, banking systems, foreign trade, and the volume of international payments differ significantly. At the same time, this example shows that the impact of SEPA can be felt not only in financial sector statistics but directly in customer fees.

However, integration has another side to it. Technologically modernizing banks is not enough to join SEPA. Ukraine must bring its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing legislation into line with European standards and FATF requirements.

That is why the legislative package largely concerns AML/CFT, the identification of ultimate beneficial owners, the transparency of financial institutions, and access by competent government agencies to the information necessary for financial investigations. The Ministry of Finance explicitly states that fulfilling these conditions is a necessary prerequisite for Ukraine’s application to join SEPA.

“SEPA is not just about low-cost transfers. The European payment system is built on a high level of trust between banks and regulators. Therefore, Ukraine essentially faces a simple choice: if we want to enjoy the benefits of the European financial infrastructure, we must comply with European rules regarding the origin of funds, beneficial ownership, financial monitoring, and anti-money laundering,” the expert explains.

At the same time, the mere adoption of these laws will not mean Ukraine’s immediate accession to SEPA.

After establishing the necessary legislative framework, the country must undergo an assessment procedure by the European Payments Council (EPC). Only after the EPC’s decision can Ukraine be included within the geographic scope of the SEPA schemes. The next stage involves the accession of specific Ukrainian banks and payment institutions to the relevant schemes and ensuring their technical readiness.

Experience from other countries shows that a certain amount of time elapses between a political decision, a country’s inclusion in SEPA, and the actual appearance of such payments in banking applications. For example, the decision to include Serbia was made in May 2025, with the earliest date for operational readiness set for May 2026.

“The biggest mistake is to expect that, after the Verkhovna Rada votes, a transfer from Berlin to Kyiv will cost one euro the very next day. The law opens the door, but what follows requires an application from Ukraine, a decision by the European Payments Council, the integration of banks, and technical implementation. This is a process, not a one-time event,” emphasizes Olga Vasilevska-Smaglyuk

SEPA does not override the currency restrictions imposed by the National Bank during martial law. The infrastructure determines how an authorized payment is technically executed, but it does not create the right to conduct a transaction that is restricted by currency legislation.

Similarly, SEPA does not automatically mean zero bank fees. Fees charged by specific banks may vary, and costs associated with the exchange rate will still apply when converting hryvnia to euros. The main change lies in standardization, a reduction in the number of intermediaries, and a potential sharp decrease in the cost of cross-border euro payments specifically.

For Ukraine, joining SEPA could become one of the most tangible elements of economic integration with the EU for citizens and businesses even before full membership. While trade integration removes barriers to the movement of goods, SEPA effectively eliminates some of the financial “friction” in the movement of money.

And that is precisely why the outcome of the reform should not be assessed solely based on the passage of laws or decisions by the European Payments Council. The true measure of success will be how many Ukrainian banks actually connect to SEPA, what the fees for customers will be, and how much faster and cheaper Ukrainian businesses will be able to receive and send euros.