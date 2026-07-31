Hryvnia Exchange Rate Forecast Overview - Key Currencies by KYT Group Analysts

Issue No. 2 – July 2026

Analysis of the Current Situation in Ukraine’s Foreign Exchange Market

In the second half of July, the hryvnia was losing ground, but the NBU tried to participate in trading as much as possible and stem the national currency's downward drift. As a result, as of July 31, the official exchange rate was 44.69 UAH/USD, whereas at the beginning of the month it stood at 44.79 UAH/USD. The strengthening of the national currency occurred only at the end of the month; over the last two weeks of July, fluctuations toward devaluation prevailed.

High demand for foreign currency persists in Ukraine for the second consecutive month. As a reminder, in June, according to official data, the National Bank sold $5.087 billion through interventions. This is the highest figure in 2026. The July figure is expected to be lower than the previous month's "record." However, it is already obvious that the hopes voiced by many analysts for a summer surge in agricultural exports—and along with it, higher inflows of foreign currency revenue that would support the hryvnia—did not materialize. Throughout July, Russia intensified missile and drone attacks targeting Ukrainian seaports, significantly constraining maritime shipments of agricultural products.

Global Context

The Federal Reserve System (Fed) Committee meeting, to whose outcome traders’ attention had been pinned over the last month, took place on July 29. Following the meeting, it became known that the Fed left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, but left open the possibility of a future hike if inflation remains high. The statement notes that inflation in the US remains elevated, partly reflecting supply shocks that drove up prices in certain sectors, including energy. It is also known that the sharp rise in fuel prices caused by the US-Iran conflict pushed the annual inflation rate in the US up to 4.2% in May—the highest level in over three years. Since then, oil and gas prices have eased somewhat, but the resumption of hostilities in and around the Strait of Hormuz in late July raises concerns that fuel prices could remain elevated in the coming months. Nevertheless, high rates can drag on labor market growth; in this case, the Fed opted in favor of the labor market, effectively ignoring price increases.

The dollar reacted to the announcement of baseline rate stability by weakening against the euro—on July 30, the rate returned to 1.1450 USD/EUR and later reached 1.1475 USD/EUR, even though on the eve of the meeting, the currency pair was trading at approximately 1.1360 USD/EUR.

Domestic Ukrainian Context

During July, demand for foreign currency shifted: while it dropped slightly at the start of the month, it picked up again later, forcing the NBU to scale up currency sales via interbank interventions. Thus, while the National Bank sold $871.2 million to importers during the first week, it sold $2.088 billion over the following two weeks. There is no additional support for the hryvnia from exporters: the export situation remains extremely challenging, especially given Russia’s frequent attacks on domestic seaports and port infrastructure. This affects not only agricultural exports, but also revenue for metallurgical enterprises. However, support for the national currency is coming from the international market, where the dollar managed to strengthen against the euro in July.

Based on July’s results, a decline in international reserves compared to June is possible, as reserves expand mainly through inflows from partners. However, new arrivals were scarce in July. It is known that this month Ukraine received a tranche of around $690 million from the IMF under the new four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. This program provides for credit assistance totaling approximately $2.2 billion. Funds received under the first tranche will be directed toward funding priority expenditures and ensuring macro-financial stability amid full-scale war.

Regarding EU aid, in late July the Council of the EU agreed on the updated Ukraine Plan under the Ukraine Facility. Media reports indicate this involves €10 billion, which Ukraine can access only under specific conditions—the document contains 27 indicators, ten of which require the passage of new laws. The updated plan also revises 34 out of 146 existing program implementation steps, pushing back deadlines for 12 reforms that require more time. Among the new reforms, special emphasis is placed on the rule of law, anti-corruption efforts, reforms necessary for Ukraine’s EU accession, the energy sector, and further integration into the EU internal market. The updated Ukraine Plan has already approved additional funding for Ukraine in 2026—namely €8.3 billion to be provided through the Ukraine Support Loan mechanism.

The new government in Ukraine, which is just beginning its work under new Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, has not yet released precise data regarding its action plan. However, it is known that the Government Action Program should be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in August. This will serve as an official benchmark for the specific measures the new Cabinet intends to implement and the economic and financial reforms planned for Ukraine in the near term.

US Dollar Exchange Rate: Dynamics and Analysis

The devaluation of the hryvnia continues; while the hryvnia managed to gain a bit of ground in the first half of July, devaluation became the defining feature in the second half of the month. At the beginning of July, the official exchange rate stood at 44.79 UAH/USD, and on July 29, the NBU rate reached 44.88 UAH/USD. On the interbank market in the final days of July, trading took place at 44.74–44.89 UAH/USD. Importers' bids are satisfied by the National Bank as the primary currency seller. On the last day of July, the hryvnia strengthened—the official rate reached 44.69 UAH/USD. On the cash market, following the interbank trend, the rate strengthened as well: at banks and exchange booths, the buy rate hovered around 44.35–44.7 UAH/USD, while the sell rate was 44.95–45.10 UAH/USD. Spreads in July remained nearly unchanged, staying within 0.4–0.7 UAH/USD.

Key Factors of Influence:

Surge in USD demand on the interbank foreign exchange market, though devaluation remains barely noticeable. The NBU acts as the main market maker, holding the hryvnia back from sliding past 44.97 UAH/USD via interventions.

Slow and minor fluctuations in the cash market. Throughout July, the rate at bank counters and exchange offices averaged between 44.95 and 45.10 UAH/USD.

International factors: The US-Iran conflict is in an acute phase, the Strait of Hormuz is blocked, and the US has imposed sanctions on two Iranian companies participating in a scheme where Iran forces vessels to purchase "insurance" to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts project that Middle East hostilities will persist for several more months.

Behavioral market expectations: After the Fed left rates unchanged in late July, investors are anticipating the Fed Committee's autumn meetings, where a benchmark rate hike decision could be made. In Ukraine, the primary focus is on the security situation, winter preparations, and financial aid agreements with partners. Decisions and draft laws from the new government will also play an important role in outlining fiscal and tax factors capable of impacting future financial decisions.

Forecast:

Short-term (1–2 weeks): Baseline range of 44.95–45.20 UAH/USD; the hryvnia will lean toward the upper bound, while the NBU will attempt to pull the rate back into the 44.80–44.88 UAH/USD corridor.

Medium-term (2–3 months): 45.15–45.40 UAH/USD. Clear certainty regarding the Fed benchmark rate level and new agreements between the US and Iran could favor a stronger dollar, which would positively impact the hryvnia.

Long-term (6+ months): Under the baseline scenario, the main devaluation trend persists, and the exchange rate could hit 46.50 UAH/USD by year-end. However, beyond the war in Ukraine and Russia’s intensified missile and drone strikes on infrastructure, the key driver will be partner inflows, which directly affect international reserves and the NBU's ability to satisfy importer demand via interventions.

Euro Exchange Rate: Dynamics and Analysis

Throughout July, the euro exchange rate on the domestic market remained nearly static, with very minor fluctuations. However, everything changed the day after the Fed Committee meeting—the euro began losing ground globally, and in Ukraine, the official euro rate reached 51.27 UAH/EUR on July 31.

In Ukraine's cash market, euro exchange rate stability was maintained in July. However, new euro horizons are motivating retail sellers to adjust their rates. As of July 31, the buy rate sits in the 50.56–51.10 UAH/EUR corridor, while the sell rate is 51.50–51.85 UAH/EUR. Spreads between buying and selling rates narrowed slightly toward month-end to a range of 0.45–0.80 UAH/EUR.

Key Factors of Influence:

The dollar is regaining ground against the euro internationally. The euro began to decline following the US Fed Committee's decision to hold benchmark rates steady.

The ECB made no changes to benchmark rates in July. The level of uncertainty in the EU remains high, and the full impact of the energy shock on inflation has not yet fully fed through into the economy. The ECB is monitoring the intensity and duration of this impact, as well as its indirect consequences, very closely.

In Ukraine, the euro rate began rising in July after a prolonged quiet period. Euro supply is sufficient to meet retail market demand.

Forecast:

Short-term (2–4 weeks): In the Ukrainian market, the euro could remain in the 51.30–51.55 UAH/EUR range.

Medium-term (2–4 months): If the euro continues to strengthen globally, the rate in Ukraine will reach 51.50–52.25 UAH/EUR.

Long-term (6+ months): By year-end, the euro rate could range between 52.60 and 53.60 UAH/EUR. The main factors driving the rate are Fed decisions on benchmark rates, ECB rate decisions, EU inflation levels, and the situation in the Middle East.

Recommendations for Businesses and Investors

August could bring fast-moving exchange rate surprises. The escalation of the US-Iran conflict and wild oil price swings heighten volatility risk. At such times, a currency strategy must be extremely cautious, yet decision-making flexibility remains vital for capturing yield and preserving capital.

Global conflicts are a reason to trust only the strongest currencies. Expected shifts relate to a potential resolution of the US-Iran conflict, which will influence the future trajectory of the EUR/USD pair.

A stable Fed rate provides no boost to the dollar. The EUR/USD pair is heavily influenced by geopolitics, but rate hike forecasts also matter. Investors need to monitor US economic news to timely pivot their currency savings strategy.

Safe investments above all. A small portion of a portfolio can be allocated toward generating fast profits from speculative trading, but the bulk of funds should be placed into low-risk capital preservation—namely physical currency purchases.

Liquidity in the crosshairs of currency strategy. A lack of stability and predictability elevates the role of liquid currencies, keeping the dollar and euro central to portfolios. Both medium- and long-term investor plans should be built around investments in these currencies.

A sharp shift by global investors toward the euro is a signal to concentrate funds in the dollar. The US economy is currently expanding actively and the US currency remains the most liquid asset, so investors should keep approximately 50–60% of their currency portfolio in USD.

Exiting part of currency holdings should only follow thorough rate movement analysis. The rise of the euro to 51.27 UAH/EUR offers fresh opportunities to partially sell off euro assets acquired early in the year when the rate was at 49.51 UAH/EUR. However, it is not time to dump euros entirely, as rates could rise further over the course of 2026.

A balanced currency portfolio shouldn't consist solely of dollars. If diversification is part of your personal financial plan, adding 10% in Swiss francs to baseline currencies makes sense. Purchasing British pounds can also be considered.

National currency for routine expenses, dollars for long-term investments. The devaluation trend for the national currency persists despite multi-billion dollar NBU interventions to maintain exchange rate stability. US dollar savings remain a reliable guarantee against capital erosion.

What matters on the news front: Investors should analyze everything linked to oil quotes, Middle East developments, and new US-Iran agreements. It is also important to track labor market data and US inflation figures, which will ultimately form the foundation for upcoming Fed Committee decisions on rate changes. A Fed statement signaling a rate hike will be the cue to adjust currency strategies. The next Fed Committee meeting in mid-September will reveal the future path of the EUR/USD pair. In Ukraine, the key drivers affecting the FX market will be international reserve levels, tranche disbursements of loans and financial aid from partners, data on export volumes and port infrastructure, the energy situation, and frontline conditions.

This material was prepared by analysts at the international multi-service FinTech platform KYT Group and reflects their expert, analytical professional judgment. The information presented in this review is purely informational and must not be construed as actionable advice.

The company and its analysts make no assurances and accept no liability for any consequences arising from the use of this information. All information is provided "as is," without any additional guarantees of completeness, timeliness obligations, updates, or supplements.

Users of this material must independently evaluate risks and make informed decisions based on their own assessment and analysis of the situation using various available sources they consider sufficiently qualified. Before making any investment decisions, consulting an independent financial advisor is recommended.

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