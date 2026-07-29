Key Economic Indicators of Ukraine and World as of April–May 2026

The article presents the key macroeconomic indicators of Ukraine and the global economy as of May 2026. The analysis was prepared on the basis of data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance, the State Customs Service, the International Monetary Fund, Eurostat, the BEA, the BLS, the NBS, the ONS, TurkStat, IBGE and other official institutions. For the April indicators, monthly and quarterly statistical data published after the end of the reporting period were used.

Maksym Urakin, PhD in Economics and founder of the Experts Club information and analytical centre, presented an overview of the main trends that shaped the state of the Ukrainian and global economies in April–May 2026.

Macroeconomic Indicators of Ukraine

As of the end of April, the Ukrainian economy maintained macrofinancial manageability, but inflationary, currency and foreign trade risks intensified. Compared with March, consumer inflation accelerated, international reserves declined for the third consecutive month, and the trade deficit continued to widen. At the same time, the state ensured the financing of defence, social payments and critical budgetary needs, while the NBU maintained control over the foreign exchange market.

According to the preliminary estimate of the State Statistics Service, Ukraine’s real GDP in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 0.6% compared with the first quarter of 2025. Compared with the previous quarter, adjusted for seasonal factors, the decline amounted to 0.7%. Nominal GDP stood at UAH 2,047.2 billion. The negative dynamics were explained by electricity shortages, infrastructure destruction, delays in external financing, weak investment activity and adverse weather conditions at the beginning of the year. At the same time, private consumption remained relatively resilient, while manufacturing, trade and certain service sectors demonstrated growth.

In its April forecast, the National Bank downgraded its estimate of Ukraine’s real GDP growth in 2026 to 1.3%. The main reasons were further destruction of energy and logistics infrastructure, a greater electricity deficit, high energy prices and weaker results in the first quarter. The NBU expected economic growth to be supported by consumer demand, investment in reconstruction and the defence-industrial complex, but did not forecast a rapid transition to sustainable recovery.

“The results of the first quarter confirmed that the Ukrainian economy remains extremely sensitive to energy, military and budgetary shocks. Positive domestic demand and business adaptability can no longer fully compensate for losses caused by infrastructure destruction, electricity shortages and weak exports. A growth forecast of 1.3% means actual stagnation on a per capita basis. Therefore, the main task should be not only to maintain financial stability, but also to restore production capacity,” Urakin noted.

The inflation situation deteriorated in April. Consumer inflation accelerated to 8.6% year-on-year, compared with 7.9% in March. Prices increased by 1.4% over the month and by 4.9% since the beginning of the year. Core inflation rose to 7.6% year-on-year, services inflation to 13.3%, while fuel prices increased by 36.1% year-on-year.

The main source of inflationary pressure was the rise in the cost of energy and fuel, which increased business expenses for logistics, electricity and production. Additional effects came from higher wages, the pass-through of the previous weakening of the hryvnia into consumer prices, and rising prices for certain food products and transport services. Bread, cereals, sunflower oil, fish, restaurant services and household services rose in price more rapidly.

The NBU’s April forecast envisaged inflation accelerating to 9.4% by the end of 2026. A return to a sustainable downward trend was expected in 2027, when inflation was projected to slow to 6.5%, and to the 5% target level in 2028.

On 30 April, the Board of the National Bank kept the key policy rate unchanged at 15% per annum. The regulator explained the decision by the need to maintain the attractiveness of hryvnia assets, keep inflation expectations under control and preserve the stability of the foreign exchange market. The NBU forecast envisaged keeping the rate at 15% at least until the second quarter of 2027. In the event of a further intensification of price pressure, the regulator allowed for the use of additional measures, including an increase in the rate.

“The acceleration of inflation to 8.6% and the sharp rise in fuel prices left the National Bank no room to continue the monetary easing cycle. Under current conditions, the 15% rate is not so much an instrument for restraining lending as a mechanism for protecting confidence in the hryvnia. The risk of a premature rate cut now significantly exceeds the potential short-term effect on economic activity,” Urakin emphasised.

The foreign exchange sector remained under control but required significant support from the regulator. As of 1 May 2026, Ukraine’s international reserves amounted to $48.215 billion, having declined by 7.3% in April. This was the third consecutive monthly decline in reserves.

In April, the NBU sold $3.577 billion on the foreign exchange market, while inflows into the government’s foreign currency accounts amounted to only $377.9 million. A total of $716.6 million was allocated to servicing and repaying public debt in foreign currency, while Ukraine paid a further $255.3 million to the IMF. The losses were partly offset by a positive revaluation of financial instruments amounting to $378 million. Despite the decline, the reserves covered 4.9 months of future imports.

“The decline in reserves from almost $52 billion to $48.2 billion in one month is significant, but not yet critical. The reason is much more important: the private foreign exchange market remains structurally deficient, while international inflows do not always coincide in time with the need for interventions and debt payments. Therefore, the stability of the hryvnia will continue to depend on the regularity of external financing and Ukraine’s ability to reduce the trade gap,” Urakin believes.

According to the State Customs Service, Ukraine’s foreign trade turnover in January–April 2026 amounted to $46.1 billion. Imports reached $32.2 billion, while exports amounted to $13.9 billion. Thus, the merchandise trade deficit for the four months amounted to approximately $18.3 billion, and imports exceeded exports by 2.3 times.

Ukraine imported the largest amount of goods from China — $8.7 billion, Poland — $3.1 billion, and Türkiye — $2.2 billion. The main destinations for Ukrainian exports were Poland — $1.5 billion, Türkiye — $1.2 billion, and Italy — $857 million.

In the import structure, machinery, equipment and transport accounted for $13.3 billion, fuel and energy products for $5.3 billion, and chemical industry products for $4.6 billion. Exports were mainly composed of food products worth $8.5 billion, metals and products made from them worth $1.3 billion, as well as machinery, equipment and transport worth $1.2 billion.

“The increase in the trade deficit to $18.3 billion in just four months is one of the main macroeconomic challenges. A significant share of imports is objectively necessary — energy resources, equipment, transport and products for defence. However, the export base remains too narrow and dependent on raw materials. Without the development of processing, mechanical engineering, the defence industry and service exports, Ukraine will continue to compensate for the trade deficit with international assistance and reserves,” Urakin stressed.

The budget situation remained tense but manageable. In January–April, UAH 1.04 trillion was received by the general fund of the state budget. Total cash expenditures of the general fund amounted to UAH 1.35 trillion, which was 13.8% more than in the corresponding period of 2025. In April alone, general fund revenues amounted to UAH 302.6 billion, while expenditures totalled UAH 433.1 billion.

Expenditures on security and defence reached UAH 854.1 billion over the four months, or 63.3% of all general fund expenditures. In April, UAH 283.1 billion was allocated for these purposes. A total of UAH 555.5 billion was spent on salaries of public-sector employees, including payroll charges, UAH 235 billion on social security, UAH 205.4 billion on subsidies and transfers to enterprises, UAH 151.4 billion on goods and services, and UAH 103.2 billion on public debt servicing.

International grants in January–April amounted to UAH 228.2 billion, including UAH 55.1 billion received in April. Overall, UAH 1.43 trillion was received by the general and special funds of the state budget over the four months, while cash expenditures of the state budget amounted to UAH 1.7 trillion.

“The budget remains functional, but its structure is entirely determined by the war. When almost two-thirds of general fund expenditures are allocated to defence and security, the capacity to finance long-term development remains limited. Under such conditions, it is particularly important that international assistance cover the civilian needs of the budget, while domestic resources are channelled as efficiently as possible towards defence, energy and the restoration of production,” Urakin noted.

Global Economy

As of the end of April 2026, the global economy remained resilient, but the geopolitical and inflationary environment deteriorated significantly. The war in the Middle East caused energy prices to rise, strengthened inflation expectations and forced the largest central banks to postpone further monetary policy easing.

In its April World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund forecast global economic growth of 3.1% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027, provided that the duration and geographical scope of the conflict remained limited. The IMF warned that a longer war, deepening geopolitical fragmentation, new trade disputes and high public debt could significantly worsen the outlook.

The US economy maintained positive momentum. According to the revised BEA estimate, real GDP in the first quarter of 2026 increased at an annualised rate of 2.1% compared with the previous quarter. Growth was supported by investment, exports, government spending and consumer expenditure.

At the same time, inflation in the United States continued to accelerate. In April, the CPI increased by 3.8% year-on-year after 3.3% in March. Core inflation amounted to 2.8%, while energy inflation reached 17.9%. In one month alone, energy prices increased by 3.8%, while gasoline prices rose by 5.4%.

On 29 April, the Federal Reserve maintained the federal funds rate target range at 3.5–3.75%. The Fed pointed to elevated inflation, rising global energy prices and high uncertainty surrounding developments in the Middle East.

The euro area demonstrated significantly weaker economic dynamics. According to Eurostat’s preliminary estimate available on 30 April, euro area GDP in the first quarter increased by only 0.1% compared with the previous quarter and by 0.8% year-on-year. This indicated the actual stagnation of the regional economy.

Annual inflation in the euro area accelerated to 3.0% in April, compared with 2.6% in March. In the European Union, it rose to 3.2%. Services, energy and food made the largest contributions to price growth.

On 30 April, the European Central Bank kept the deposit facility rate unchanged at 2.0%, the rate on the main refinancing operations at 2.15%, and the marginal lending facility rate at 2.40%. The ECB stressed that the risks of higher inflation and weaker economic growth had intensified due to the energy shock.

In the United Kingdom, by contrast, inflation slowed to 2.8% year-on-year in April after 3.3% in March. Core CPI declined to 2.5%, while services inflation fell to 3.2%. At the same time, motor fuel prices increased significantly due to the external energy shock.

On 30 April, the Bank of England kept the base rate unchanged at 3.75%. Eight members of the Monetary Policy Committee supported the decision, while one member voted to raise the rate to 4%.

“April showed that the global cycle of rapid interest rate cuts has effectively been paused. The United States faced an acceleration of inflation to 3.8%, the euro area to 3%, while central banks were once again forced to focus on energy risks. For Ukraine, this means more expensive global capital, more difficult export conditions and additional pressure due to fuel prices,” Urakin noted.

The Chinese economy grew by 5.0% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026. Nominal GDP reached CNY 33.419 trillion. Industrial production increased by 6.1%, the services sector by 5.2%, and foreign trade in goods by 15%. At the same time, real estate investment decreased by 11.2%, indicating the persistence of structural problems.

In April, China’s CPI increased by 1.2% year-on-year and by 0.3% month-on-month. Average inflation in January–April amounted to 0.9%. At the same time, retail sales in April increased by only 0.2% year-on-year, indicating weakness in domestic consumer demand.

India maintained the highest growth rates among major economies. Following the transition to a new statistical base, the official estimate of real GDP growth in the 2025/26 financial year was raised to 7.6%, while nominal GDP growth was raised to 8.6%. The services sector, domestic consumption, construction and public investment remained the main drivers.

Türkiye again faced a sharp increase in inflation in April. Consumer prices rose by 4.18% month-on-month and by 32.37% year-on-year. Since the beginning of the year, inflation amounted to 14.64%. The figure exceeded the March level of 30.87%, demonstrating the instability of the disinflation process. At the same time, Türkiye’s GDP grew by approximately 3.6% in 2025, confirming the economy’s ability to maintain business activity even under high price pressure.

Brazil demonstrated more balanced dynamics, although inflation also accelerated. The country’s GDP increased by 2.3% in 2025, to BRL 12.7 trillion at current prices. In April 2026, the IPCA index increased by 0.67% month-on-month, while annual inflation reached 4.39%, compared with 4.14% in March. Food, medical goods and services made the largest contributions.

“China, India, Türkiye and Brazil demonstrate four different development models. China maintains high growth rates through industry and exports, but still faces problems with domestic demand and real estate. India relies on demographics, services and investment. Türkiye maintains growth at the cost of very high inflation. Brazil is moving more slowly but is trying to preserve a balance between economic activity and price stability. For Ukraine, the main conclusion is that long-term growth is impossible without its own production, technological and export base,” Urakin believes.

Conclusions

As of the end of April 2026, Ukraine maintained macrofinancial manageability, but the main indicators pointed to increasing risks. Real GDP in the first quarter declined by 0.6% year-on-year, inflation accelerated to 8.6% in April, core inflation rose to 7.6%, and the key policy rate remained at 15%.

International reserves decreased to $48.2 billion, or by 7.3% over the month. The merchandise trade deficit in January–April reached $18.3 billion. Revenues of the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 1.04 trillion, while expenditures totalled UAH 1.35 trillion. A total of UAH 854.1 billion, or 63.3% of all general fund expenditures, was allocated to security and defence.

Positive factors included a significant volume of reserves, a controlled foreign exchange policy, international financing, resilient consumer demand, business adaptability and the development of defence production. The main risks were the continuation of the war, destruction of energy infrastructure, higher fuel prices, labour shortages, weak exports and the budget’s dependence on external assistance.

The global economy also entered a more difficult period. The IMF forecast global growth of 3.1% in 2026 but warned that downside risks prevailed. Inflation accelerated to 3.8% in the United States and 3.0% in the euro area, while the central banks of the United States, the euro area and the United Kingdom kept interest rates unchanged. China grew by 5% in the first quarter, India maintained growth rates above 7%, while Türkiye again faced inflation exceeding 32%.

“April 2026 showed that Ukraine’s stabilisation model remains workable, but its financial margin of safety is shrinking. The simultaneous acceleration of inflation, decline in reserves and widening of the trade deficit is a signal that external assistance cannot be the sole foundation of economic resilience. Ukraine needs to move from financing current survival to creating a new production model. Its foundation should be energy autonomy, the defence-industrial complex, agricultural processing, mechanical engineering, logistics, digital technologies and the export of high value-added products. Only such a transition can transform macrofinancial stability from a temporary safety cushion into the foundation of long-term development,” Maksym Urakin concluded.

Head of the Economic Monitoring Project, PhD in Economics, Maksym Urakin