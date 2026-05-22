Ukraine and Serbia Resume Free Trade Talks and Strengthen Business Cooperation

Ukraine and Serbia have agreed to resume work on a free trade agreement, which could become one of the most important economic steps in relations between the two countries in recent years.

In Belgrade, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka, and Serbian Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade Jagoda Lazarević signed a joint statement on the resumption of negotiations on a free trade agreement.

For Serbia, this document is of particular importance, since Ukraine remains the only European country with which Belgrade still has not signed a free trade agreement.

According to Kachka, work on the agreement is an important stage in the development of Ukrainian-Serbian relations and should contribute to deepening trade, industrial cooperation and the creation of new regional production chains.

The possibility of applying diagonal cumulation of origin will have separate importance. This will allow producers in Ukraine and Serbia to use raw materials and components from countries with which free trade agreements have been concluded and which are participants in the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Convention, without losing the preferential origin of goods. For Serbian industry, this is especially important, since Ukrainian raw materials and semi-finished products have already played a significant role in a number of sectors.

The economic part of the Ukrainian delegation’s visit to Belgrade was accompanied by the Serbian-Ukrainian Business Forum, organized by the chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries. According to the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, representatives of 30 companies took part in the event, and the forum took place against the backdrop of the intensification of political and economic dialogue between Kyiv and Belgrade.

The Ukrainian delegation included President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gennadiy Chyzhykov. The forum was opened by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Taras Kachka, Serbian Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade Jagoda Lazarević, Serbian Ambassador to Ukraine Andon Sapundži, Ukrainian Ambassador to Serbia Oleksandr Lytvynenko, President of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Marko Čadež, and President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gennadiy Chyzhykov.

“For us, this forum is a practical working platform. It brings together representatives of the government, diplomatic missions, chambers and companies in one hall. It is precisely this format that helps business move from general interests to specific contacts, contracts and projects,” Chyzhykov said.

He thanked the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and personally Marko Čadež for preparing the meeting, as well as the ambassadors of the two countries for supporting bilateral economic dialogue.

“Your work is important because economic cooperation requires political trust, regular communication and institutional support,” the president of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted, addressing the diplomats.

According to Chyzhykov, the business community highly appreciates the fact that bilateral work is advancing at the government level.

“For business, predictability, clear rules and better access to the market are important. When state institutions and business organizations move in the same direction, companies receive a much stronger signal to invest time, resources and trust in bilateral cooperation. Serbia is a strategic partner for us in the Balkans,” he emphasized.

Chyzhykov also noted that Ukraine is interested in pragmatic cooperation with Serbia based on mutual respect, economic logic, reliable partnership and practical results.

“There is a range of groups of goods that is underestimated in the context of cooperation. This visit of our delegation and the forum became an excellent platform for bringing the Ukrainian and Serbian sides closer to a new stage of our relations. We are keeping the agricultural sector, the food sector and the energy sector in focus,” the president of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry added.

According to BGNES, in the first quarter of 2026, trade between Serbia and Ukraine amounted to $152.8 million, while Serbia recorded a positive balance of $36.8 million, and export coverage of imports reached 163.4%.

At the end of 2025, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $442.2 million. Serbian exports to Ukraine reached $202.9 million, while imports from Ukraine amounted to $239.3 million. The main goods of Serbian exports are electricity, mineral and chemical fertilizers, tires and other industrial products, while semi-finished rolled products, iron ore and frozen raspberries are named among the goods imported from Ukraine.

President of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Marko Čadež earlier noted in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency that the chambers of the two countries have “excellent bilateral relations,” secured by a memorandum of cooperation signed three years ago within the framework of a business forum in Belgrade. According to him, the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry already have experience in organizing business forums, B2B negotiations, online business missions during the pandemic and joint statements on complex topics.

Čadež also emphasized that he and Chyzhykov are connected by years of joint work in Eurochambres and the World Chambers Federation, mutual understanding, common views on problems and solutions, as well as on the European future of the economies of the two countries.

“I consider him not only a colleague, but also a great friend, with sincere respect for everything that the Ukrainian Chamber and he personally are doing in order, even under impossible conditions, to help Ukrainian entrepreneurs in the country and connect them with international partners,” the president of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in an interview with the agency.

According to Čadež, the parties will also work on creating a Serbian-Ukrainian Business Council. He expressed confidence that in the future a business forum could also be organized in Ukraine with the support of the foreign ministers of the two countries, Marko Đurić and Andrii Sybiha.

The parties name IT, construction, agriculture and the food industry, energy, logistics and transport as practical areas of cooperation between Ukrainian and Serbian business. Earlier, the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported that the program of the business mission to Serbia included B2B meetings with Serbian companies, the establishment of new business contacts, visits to enterprises and discussion of potential joint projects.

The Serbian side also sees opportunities for cooperation in Ukraine’s reconstruction projects. This concerns construction materials, energy equipment, agricultural machinery, irrigation systems, seed material, technologies for increasing yields, as well as supplies of products for the energy sector.

For Ukraine, Serbia is important not only as a trading partner, but also as a potential logistics and production hub for access to the markets of the Western Balkans, the EU, Asia and Africa. Čadež noted that Serbia, being located in the center of Southeastern Europe, can use its logistical links with the EU, the East and the South for the development of joint production and the export of Ukrainian and Serbian companies to third markets.

Danube logistics has separate importance. Using the route from the Ukrainian ports of Izmail and Reni toward Serbian ports and intermodal terminals, goods from Ukraine can more efficiently reach Corridor X, the markets of Central Europe and the Adriatic region.

Thus, the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to Belgrade, the signing of the statement on the resumption of negotiations on a free trade agreement, and the holding of the Serbian-Ukrainian Business Forum move the bilateral economic agenda from the level of intentions into the practical plane. Against the backdrop of recovering trade, the active role of the chambers of commerce and industry, and the discussion of the Serbian-Ukrainian Business Council, the parties are forming a new infrastructure of cooperation that can strengthen the industrial, logistical and investment link between Ukraine and Serbia.

Interfax-Ukraine is the official media partner for the organisation of the Serbian-Ukrainian Business Forum in Belgrade.