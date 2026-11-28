The national construction industry award UKRAINIAN BUILDING AWARDS 2026, which will bring together representatives of Ukraine's development, architectural, investment and construction companies, will be held on December 18 at the Hyatt Regency Kyiv hotel, the event organizers reported.

The award is organized by the DMNTR media group. The event will be held under the slogan "Leaders who are building Ukraine's future!" and will be dedicated to reviewing the results of the year in the construction industry, discussing investment opportunities, modern construction technologies and prospects for the country's reconstruction.

The event is expected to be attended by executives of development companies, architects, investors, contractors, manufacturers of construction materials and representatives of government authorities.

According to the organizers, the UKRAINIAN BUILDING AWARDS 2026 program will consist of two parts. A professional congress featuring panel discussions, presentations of completed projects and meetings of industry representatives is scheduled from 09:00 to 18:00. The main topics will include the investment climate, construction financing, Ukraine's reconstruction, energy independence of real estate properties, cooperation between developers and architects, modern housing standards and spatial development strategies.

Participants will pay particular attention to the implementation of innovative solutions, improving construction quality and shaping a modern urban environment under martial law.

Confirmed speakers at the event include Oleksii Baranov (A Development), Ihor Huda (Kreator-Bud), Andrii Vavrysh (Saga Development), Ivan Molchanov (Stolitsa Group), Serhii Odarych (ODA Development), Olena Ryzhova (Intergal-Bud), Anna Laievska (Sigma+), Ihor Ilchyshen (Arna Group), Oleksandr Seleznov (Spatium Group), Roman Davymuka (Avalon), Mark Marchenko (Sensar Development), Artur Lupashko (Ribas Hotels Group), Dmytro Karpilovskyi (Ukrinvestclub) and Dmytro Struk (Kreator-Bud).

The evening part of the event will run from 18:00 to 22:00 and will feature a private gala dinner, a concert program and a formal award ceremony for the winners of UKRAINIAN BUILDING AWARDS 2026.

The awards will recognize companies and representatives of the construction industry in categories related to development, investment, architecture, innovative technologies and contributions to the development of Ukraine's construction market.

According to the organizers, the award winners will receive awards and media coverage of their achievements on DMNTR's information platforms.

The event will take place on December 18, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Kyiv hotel, located at 5 Alla Tarasova Street. The organizers reported that the participation fee would increase by 25% starting December 10.

The detailed awards program, participation terms and registration are available on the official UKRAINIAN BUILDING AWARDS 2026 website.

The DMNTR media group specializes in organizing professional events for the Ukrainian real estate and construction market, including industry forums, congresses and national awards involving developers, architects, investors and representatives of government institutions.

Interfax-Ukraine is the official media partner of the event.

Organizers' contact details: +380 77 777 25 47, (044) 461-91-28.