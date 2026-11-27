Official statement in response to the 25 November 2026 article.

Kyiv, 27 November 2026 - The central allegations about UNOVA (UNOVA LLC) in article “A Market for a Single Player? How Parliament Legalised Crypto in Ukraine,” published on 25 November 2026, are factually incorrect. UNOVA categorically rejects them.

Citing unnamed sources, the article portrays UNOVA as a potential monopolist in the virtual asset market and as a “company with Russian links.” Both allegations are false. The publication did not contact UNOVA for comment before publication. Several other media outlets have since repeated these claims.

These are serious allegations. They demand facts, not speculation. The public deserves to know what UNOVA is, what it is building, and who owns it. Here are the facts.

1. UNOVA is not a cryptocurrency exchange.

We have not applied for authorization to operate a virtual asset trading platform, and we have no intention of doing so.

2. UNOVA is not seeking a monopoly.

UNOVA was not a member of the working group that drafted Bill No. 10225-d. We neither proposed nor supported restrictions on the number of cryptocurrency exchanges or the conditions governing their market access. As the article itself acknowledges, the restriction on the number of exchanges was removed from the final text of the law.

The law as adopted does not apply to the financial instruments for which UNOVA is developing infrastructure. A digital asset that qualifies as a financial instrument is not classified as a virtual asset. The European Union applies the same principle: its Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) excludes crypto-assets that qualify as financial instruments.

Even had the restriction remained in the law, UNOVA would have gained nothing from it. The allegation of a potential monopoly rests on a fundamental confusion between two distinct markets governed by different regulatory frameworks.

3. UNOVA does not trade government bonds or accept investor funds.

The article also suggests that bonds would be traded on UNOVA’s electronic platform under the experimental project. That is incorrect. UNOVA does not organize trading, open securities accounts, or accept investor funds. We hold no licenses to conduct professional activities in the capital markets and do not provide financial services.

What we are building is technology infrastructure based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) to record rights to financial instruments. Under the proposed model, actions with legal effect are carried out by licensed market participants: depository institutions, investment firms, and banks. The regulatory benchmark is Regulation (EU) 2022/858, which establishes a pilot regime for DLT-based market infrastructures.

On 6 November 2026, UNOVA formally submitted its project proposals to Ukraine’s National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC). The relevant public authorities are reviewing those proposals. No decision has yet been made.

4. UNOVA receives no public funding or preferential treatment.

We are developing this infrastructure at our own expense. The project involves no public funding, no state-owned assets, and no preferential treatment. It grants no exclusive rights. There is no limit on the number of operators, and the same access conditions apply to all participants. In fact, it was UNOVA itself that proposed submitting the draft regulations to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine for approval.

The Memorandum of Cooperation with the NSSMC of 23 October 2026 (No. 5/15) is a declaration of intent. It is not a license or a permit. It grants UNOVA no exclusive rights and provides for no public funding.

5. UNOVA has no Russian owners or Russian capital.

UNOVA’s shareholders and ultimate beneficial owners are Maksym Rybin and Yuliia Kurokhtina. Both are Ukrainian citizens. Anyone can independently verify this information in Ukraine’s Unified State Register of Legal Entities. UNOVA has been a resident of Diia.City since July 2026.

None of our shareholders, investors, creditors, or counterparties is a resident of the Russian Federation or a person related to such a resident. The businessman mentioned in the article has no connection to UNOVA and never has. He is not a shareholder, investor, creditor, or counterparty of the company.

6. The allegations concerning UNOVA’s CEO are factually incorrect.

The article attempts to establish a link to Russia through the employment history of our CEO, Maksym Rybin. In doing so, it gets the facts wrong. He served as Commercial Director of the Lviv Bus Plant and was responsible for sales. He did not head the plant, as the article claims. This information is available on UNOVA’s website.

Maksym Rybin is not, and has never been, a suspect or a defendant in the criminal proceedings referred to in the article.

7. UNOVA demands a correction and welcomes independent scrutiny.

“We are building infrastructure for bonds and other financial instruments, not a cryptocurrency exchange. The law on virtual assets does not regulate our activities, so any claim that UNOVA could hold a monopoly in that market is entirely unfounded. All our proposals to the public authorities have been submitted through official channels, and we are ready to share the relevant documents with the editors,” said Maksym Rybin, CEO of UNOVA.

UNOVA calls journalists to publish this response and correct the factual inaccuracies in its article. We also call on the media outlets that repeated these allegations to correct their reporting. We will provide the Memorandum of Cooperation, our submitted proposals, and information on our ownership structure to any media outlet on request.

UNOVA welcomes legitimate scrutiny. We will answer questions, provide documentation, and defend the facts. What we will not accept is the publication and repetition of false allegations that damage the reputation of a Ukrainian company working to build the financial infrastructure needed for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

About UNOVA

UNOVA (UNOVA LLC, Kyiv) is a Ukrainian technology company and a resident of Diia.City. It develops capital markets infrastructure based on distributed ledger technology for the issuance, recording, and transfer of financial instruments.

Website: unovaworld.com

Media inquiries: [email protected]