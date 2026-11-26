The Serhiy Prytula Foundation has released footage showing the downing of a Russian jet-powered "Geran-4" (Shahed) drone by the new LITAVR+ interceptor, developed by the Ukrainian company F-Drones. The enemy drone was destroyed by troops from the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Brigade.

"The LITAVR+ is already performing its intended mission. This Ukrainian interceptor drone was developed by the company F-Drones. In October, the Serhiy Prytula Foundation delivered three systems comprising 50 LITAVR+ interceptors plus an additional 230 interceptor units to the military. Recently, the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Brigade used this system to strike a jet-powered 'Shahed' (Geran-4)," the Serhiy Prytula Foundation reported.

The Foundation shared details regarding the specifications of the LITAVR+ and urged the public to donate to the "Unified Fundraiser: Clear Skies" campaign to help equip the military with these interceptor drones.

"We are sharing more about the capabilities and features of the LITAVR+. Meanwhile, the "Unified Fundraiser: Clear Skies" campaign continues – we remain committed to providing the military with the tools needed to protect the Ukrainian skies," the Foundation stated.

You can donate to the effort to shoot down Shahed drones via this link: https://oneunited.now/

As noted in the Foundation’s post, the LITAVR+ reaches a top speed of 400 km/h, can ascend to an altitude of up to 6,000 meters, and has an operational radius of 35 km. It is equipped with an onboard navigation system, as well as daylight and thermal imaging cameras that can be switched between during flight. Furthermore, the LITAVR+ features remote control capabilities, allowing pilots to be located thousands of kilometers away from the interception point.

As previously reported, the LITAVR+ is manufactured by the Ukrainian company F-Drones, which supplies tens of thousands of drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine every month. The company was also the first Ukrainian manufacturer to export drones to the U.S. military. Over the past six months, in addition to the LITAVR+, the company has introduced the F-CAPTAIN (a "middle-strike" class system) and the F5 – a new, compact five-inch FPV drone designed for assault units.