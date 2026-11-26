ROSHEN Corporation reports that false information is being circulated on social media and messaging platforms about a holiday promotion offering free Christmas gift sets.

This promotion has no connection whatsoever with ROSHEN Corporation. The use of the ROSHEN name, logo and product images in these materials is unauthorized.

We urge consumers not to click on links contained in such messages, not to disclose personal data and not to share this information.

Up-to-date information about ROSHEN's official promotions and initiatives is published on the company's official channels.

Thank you for your vigilance and trust.