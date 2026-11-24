The “Ukrainian Agribusiness Club” Association and the UCABevent agency presented the program for the “Agribusiness in Ukraine” conference (DoAgro26), which will take place on December 4. The event is changing its format to take stock of the situation and formulate strategic decisions that will help agricultural producers in the new season.

The conference will be officially opened by Taras Vysotsky, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, and a representative of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Ukraine (TBC). The rest of the event’s program includes:

Presentation “Key Trade Trends, Price Dynamics, and the State of Global Markets” by Bogdan Kostetsky, Operating Partner at Barva Invest, in which he will analyze global price drivers, the balance of supply and demand for major crops, export geography, and logistical challenges.

A presentation by Anton Kostyrko, Marketing Director for AGCO Corporation in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, on “75 Years of Valtra Reliability.”

Agricultural debate “You Reap What You Sow”, moderated by Oleg Khomenko, CEO of UCAB. Participants in the discussion will include Taras Vysotsky, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine; Oleksandr Haidu, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy; Serhiy Derkach, First Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine; Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine (2025–2026), transport policy expert Oleksiy Balesta; Serhiy Tkachuk, Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection; Georg von Nolken, CEO of Continental Farmers Group; Oleksandr Verzhikhovsky, CEO of IMC; and Anton Zhemerdiev, Director of the Commercial Department at TAS Agro.

An assessment of the real impact of current factors on companies’ operations by Maksym Hopka, Head of the Analytical Department at UCAB, and Oksana Bobrova, Head of Agrohub Benchmarking, during the presentation “2026 Results: How the Agricultural Market (Did Not) Adapt to Challenges.”

Moving from the year-end results to the broader economic environment, Vyacheslav Ozerov, Director of the Financial Markets Department at Credit Agricole Bank, will, as part of the presentation “Macroeconomic Overview: Above and Below the Line — From Global Trends to the Financial Realities of Agribusiness”, will highlight global economic trends and the financial state of the Ukrainian agricultural sector.

Oleksandra Avramenko, Chair of the UCAB Committee on European Integration, will discuss how to maintain the position of Ukrainian agribusiness on the path to the EU during her presentation titled “The Concept of a Roadmap for Ukraine’s European Integration: How to Strengthen the Union and Preserve the Position of Domestic Agricultural Production.”

Yuriy Shchuklin, Advisor to the UCAB President on Railway Logistics, will address the issue of logistical barriers and how to overcome them without large-scale capital investments in his presentation “Can Ukraine Export More?”

IFC Panel Discussion, moderated by Oksana Varodi, IFC Regional Manager for Upstream Projects in Manufacturing, Agribusiness, and Services (MAS) in Europe (TBC).

Group Strategy Session in a collective brainstorming format. Conference participants will develop effective solutions and create a roadmap for agribusiness for the upcoming season.

At the end of a busy day, all participants are invited to a reception and networking event, which will provide an additional opportunity to meet new people and exchange ideas.

DoAgro26 is a trusted platform for dialogue and finding effective solutions that will shape the direction of the agricultural sector. Join us: https://cutt.ly/9yQmTlnY

Interfax-Ukraine is the conference’s media partner.