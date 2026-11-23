On 26 November, Ternopil will host the third event under the initiative "Regional Business Dialogues on European Integration: Agricultural Sector". The event is organised by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, the Ternopil Regional Military Administration and Ukraine2EU, the programme supporting Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The event continues the series of meetings that began in Vinnytsia and Myrhorod and will cover the western regions of the country: Ternopil, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, as well as Bukovyna.

Participants will include representatives of the Government and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, regional and city authorities, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, EU partners, experts, as well as representatives of agricultural companies, industry associations and the banking sector.

The programme moves from a general discussion of state policy and business expectations to a practical look at three areas: crop production, livestock and the production of finished food products.

The programme includes the following panel discussions:

European integration of Ukraine's agri-food sector – state policy priorities, legislative harmonisation, expected changes for business, and instruments of state and financial support.

– state policy priorities, legislative harmonisation, expected changes for business, and instruments of state and financial support. Crop and livestock production: adapting to EU requirements – phytosanitary and veterinary requirements, animal health and welfare, use of plant protection products, traceability, environmental obligations and farm modernisation.

– phytosanitary and veterinary requirements, animal health and welfare, use of plant protection products, traceability, environmental obligations and farm modernisation. Food production: EU requirements, market access and modernisation – food safety, production procedures, labelling, packaging, environmental requirements for processing and financing the adaptation of production facilities.

The event will serve as a platform for direct dialogue between agribusiness, government representatives and experts on the practical aspects of integrating the agri-food sector.

Company representatives will have the opportunity to ask practical questions, share their views and discuss challenges, as well as get answers on how Ukraine's EU accession process will affect their operations, strategic planning and the further development of the agricultural sector.

Date: 26 November 2026

Venue: Ternopil

Languages: Ukrainian and English, with simultaneous interpretation

How to participate

Company representatives can register for the event until 18:00 on 24 November 2026 via the link: https://form.typeform.com/to/XXUilEeD

A press doorstep is planned for media representatives. For further information on participation and media coverage, please contact the organisers: Tetiana Hafinchuk, +380 97 927 77 42.