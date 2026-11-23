Checking power outage schedules and paying electricity bills with no transaction fees — these and other everyday tasks can now be handled in a single app. Tolk Group is launching a free mobile app for residential customers of Volynelektrozbut and Zakarpattiaenerhozbut. It brings the supplier’s core services together on a smartphone, with plans to expand its capabilities — from a loyalty programme to managing home energy systems.

Information about power outages is the most common enquiry electricity suppliers receive from consumers. That is why access to outage schedules has become one of the key features of the new Tolk app. Users can check schedules on their smartphones to plan their work, household tasks or charging of essential devices. The information they need is available alongside the supplier’s other services, all in one place.

Another major benefit is the ability to pay electricity bills with no transaction fees. Users pay only for the electricity they have consumed, without any additional payment processing charges. Payments are credited instantly and displayed in the app, so users can check the result straight away. They can pay whenever it is convenient.

The app also allows users to:

submit meter readings;

check their account balance, charges and payment history;

receive bill reminders;

track electricity consumption over time;

add and manage multiple customer accounts from their smartphones.

This last feature will be useful for anyone looking after several homes or helping family members. For example, users can check charges and pay their parents’ electricity bills even from another city or country.

“For me, service quality is measured by how easily people can get things done,” said Volodymyr Krupko, CEO of Tolk Group. “Our strategy centres on consumers, their needs and their comfort. Launching the app is the next step in putting that strategy into practice. Checking outage schedules, paying with no transaction fees and helping parents from a distance — these are practical features that make everyday life easier. We will continue developing the app to give people greater control over their energy use.”

The current features are just the app’s basic, initial offering. A loyalty programme is already being prepared for launch, with points awarded for electricity consumed, as well as cashback.

Future plans include enabling users to manage their own solar power systems, smart home systems and other home energy solutions through the app. Tolk will continue developing it as a tool that helps consumers control their spending and use electricity more efficiently.

The Tolk app is available to download free of charge from the App Store and Google Play. To get started, users need to install the app, register and add their customer account.

Tolk — by your side. Now on your smartphone, too.