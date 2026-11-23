The first stage of Credit Dnipro Bank’s “With Warmth in Your Heart” deposit promotion concluded with good news for one of its participants.

Serhiy Pavlovych Popil from Nikopol became the owner of a powerful Bluetti charging station. The winner has already received his prize!

“Congratulations to Mr. Serhiy on his win! May the power station become a reliable companion and help keep your home comfortable under any circumstances,” commented Nadiya Kiriyak, Director of Retail Business at Credit Dnipro Bank.

But this is just the beginning! “With Warmth in Our Hearts” continues, and there are still three more giveaways of Bluetti power stations ahead:



· Stage 2: November 1–30, 2026

· Stage 3: December 1–31, 2026

· Stage 4: January 1–31, 2027



At the end of each stage, one participant will receive the same useful gift.

Open a deposit account on favorable terms, enter the drawing, and get a chance to make your home even more protected against power outages. After all, every deposit opened during the promotional month in accordance with the terms and conditions is another opportunity to become the next winner!

Winners are selected using the random.org service from among customers who have opened deposits in accordance with the promotion’s terms and conditions.