Ukraine is losing older workers much faster than the EU countries: 70% of Ukrainians aged 50–54 are employed, whereas only 34% remain employed at ages 60–64. In contrast, around 55% of people in this age cohort remain employed in the EU. Reasons include age stereotypes, self-discrimination, shifting life goals, physical and emotional exhaustion, as well as insufficient system support for those wishing to continue working or re-enter the labour market. Furthermore, workplace re-entry conditions often fail to reflect what these individuals actually need and expect.

These are the findings of the study '50+ Labor Market: Why Job Seekers and Employers Fail to Find Each Other,' presented on November 16 as part of JTI Ukraine's initiative 'Ukraine's Silver Economy: The Potential of the 50+ Generation.' The study was conducted by the Ukrainian Centre for Social Reforms with support from the Ptoukha Institute for Demography and Social Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

The research integrated viewpoints from both labour market sides, interviewing 120 employers across diverse economic sectors and 3,461 Ukrainians aged 50–74. This approach made it possible to identify both the extent of human capital loss and the reasons why people exit the labour market and fail to return.

'People aged 50+ are a vast and diverse segment of the Ukrainian society, and we cannot afford their potential to be ignored. Never before has any research of such scale, depth and complexity been carried out for this age group. Our objective went beyond establishing facts as we tried to understand the underlying mechanisms: why people leave the job market, why the available support tools are not always effective and what changes should be introduced. The findings obtained can inform the governmental evidence-based policies, new business personnel strategies and the activities of expert and civil society communities', said Oleksandr Tsymbal, Doctor of Economic Sciences, Senior Researcher, and Head of the Department for Population Employment Risk Research at the Ptoukha Institute of Demography and Social Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

Why Is Ukraine Losing Older Workers?

The study shows that the employment rate of Ukrainians drops from 70% for those aged 50–54 to 34% for those aged 60–64. In EU countries, this decline is much more gradual: 83% and 55% of people in the respective age groups are employed. As a result, while Ukraine lags behind the EU by 13 percentage points among those aged 50–54, the gap expands to 21 points for people aged 60–64.

The sharp decline of employment with age is not paralleled by a high unemployment rate. This figure stands for only 4.5% among economically active Ukrainians, while 65.1% of people in this age cohort are economically inactive. The issue goes beyond job shortage as people just stop looking for jobs. In particular, 77% of economically inactive older individuals did not look for a new job after being laid off or losing the job.

The first stage of the research, presented in May 2026, demonstrated that employers highly appreciated the fact that workers aged 50+ are experienced, responsible and reliable, but often assessed them through the lens of age stereotypes. The second stage highlighted the other side of the issue — older people often limit their career opportunities themselves. In particular, 44% of unemployed people refused job offers, believing they were unsuitable for them because of their age. Among the employed, 33% doubt that they could find an equally good job should they lose their current one, and 29% have no plans of searching for a new job at all.

Furthermore, people's decisions are shaped by entrenched social perceptions of age and professional opportunities. 45% of those interviewed noted the prevalence of negative stereotypes about older workers. People from various professional groups face practices of discrimination. These experiences were reported by 32% of qualified workers, 30% of specialists, and 27% of both professionals and workers in the retail and service sector. It means that age bias affects those age groups whose accumulated experience employers often praise as an important advantage.

Physical and Emotional Exhaustion Starts Long Before Retirement

Health issues, physical and emotional exhaustion, loss of career prospects and shifting life goals are equally important reasons for exiting the labour market. Nearly half of economically inactive people aged 50+ stopped working due to health issues or physical exhaustion.

The research showed that 46% of employed people aged 54–59 believed their workload to be excessive, 28% worked over 9 hours a day, and 16% of employees aged 54–57 worked 6 to 7 days a week.

A third of those surveyed had experienced a career ‘glass ceiling’ in their lifetime, with some hitting it as early as the ages of 40–45. At this age, employees are often at the peak of their professional careers, yet unnoticed triggers for burnout, a loss of motivation and the decision to retire may already be emerging. Therefore, both employers and government health and career longevity policies must begin to focus on the physical and emotional well-being of people in this age group, their workload, their motivation and the next stage of their professional development well before they reach retirement age.

What Can Help People 50+ Remain in the Workforce

Despite the prevailing obstacles, 43% of those interviewed would prefer to keep working after reaching retirement age, or do not rule out the possibility of doing so. However, they require the proper conditions to make this happen.

The most important of them include flexible working hours and part-time work (57%); equal pay for equal work regardless of age (49%); a stable and clearly defined salary (40%); a friendly working atmosphere (40%); and a workplace adapted to their physical abilities (31%).

There’s a separate conclusion regarding training and getting new skills. Although retraining is widely believed to be a key pathway for older people to re-enter the labour market, only 5% of those employed are willing to undertake it should they lose their jobs. At the same time, older people are more prone to upgrading their current skills and developing within their own professional expertise than to learning a completely new profession.

What Older People Expect from the State

Maintaining good health is a key factor in in staying active professionally. Almost half of respondents (48 %) believed that free medical check-ups and health support programmes are among the most important government incentives for employment. Others included additional incentives for continued employment (24 %), free training courses (17 %), reimbursement of travel expenses to the workplace (16 %) and support for launching one's own business (11 %).

However, 51% of respondents were unaware that it was possible for them to work and receive a pension simultaneously without losing their pension payments. Hence, effective communication with the people about available job support tools and guarantees is just as important as new government programmes.

Evidence-Based Data Drive Decisions for Government, Business, and Society

The research findings, obtained in compliance with academic and international statistical standards, provide an evidence base for designing practical solutions across various domains. Businesses are given the opportunity to rethink their HR policies, workplace conditions, approaches to professional development and strategies for retaining seasoned staff. The government can design targeted programmes for employment, health support, career guidance and boosting labour activity. For civil society organisations, it gives an opportunity to address age stereotypes, social pressure, self-discrimination and to promote active ageing. The research also opens new horizons for researchers, experts and international organisations working in areas such as demography, employment, healthcare, social policies and human capital development.

Retaining the productive potential of the older generation requires, in addition to addressing age discrimination, a shift in societal perceptions of age, as well as countering social pressure and everyday ageism, ranging from the stereotype of being ‘too old to work’ to jokes, comments and inadvertently offensive language in the workplace. Rethinking approaches to professional development, workplace organisation and employee health is equally important. It is precisely such holistic solutions that can promote active economic and social longevity that respect the real abilities, needs and aspirations of the people themselves.

'The answer to this challenge is not to push everyone to work longer. It is the responsibility of the government, employers and society to create an environment where people who are willing and able to work have real opportunities to do so. And the decision of whether to continue or end one’s working life will remain a personal choice for each individual,' emphasised Mariia Krymova, Candidate of Economic Sciences, Associate Professor, Senior Research Fellow at the Ptoukha Institute for Demography and Social Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

The research findings are available via the link

Find out more about the Public Initiative 'Ukraine's Silver Economy: The Potential of the 50+ Generation'