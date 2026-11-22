Rare natural gemstones are gaining attention as alternative tangible assets. Unlike cryptocurrency and gold, gemstones trade in a less transparent market, where geological scarcity, quality and collector demand shape prices. They offer potential for long-term capital preservation, but price stability is not guaranteed.

Gemma Unica observes that, following heightened tensions in the Middle East, some Dubai property investors are broadening their portfolios. Alongside international equities, gold, real estate and blue-chip art — paintings and sculptures featured at Sotheby's, Christie's, Dorotheum and Bonhams — they are considering rare gemstones.

Private collectors, companies and investment funds turn to specialist advisers and gemologists to construct portfolios. Gemma Unica reports individual enquiries with budgets ranging from $200,000 to tens and hundreds of millions of dollars.

Gemma Unica's international team operates in Dubai, Bangkok and Italy. The group includes GEMMA UNICA FZCO (DMCC, licence DMCC-1039989) and Gemma Unica in Thailand (registration 0105569152562). The company reports partnerships with international laboratories, including IDL Dubai. Its analysis draws on gemologists, exchange brokers and private collectors in the UAE, Thailand and Italy.

According to the company's estimates for 2016–2026, Paraíba tourmaline appreciated by 800%, from $5,000 to $45,000 per carat. Mahenge spinel rose 250%, ruby 200%, tsavorite and spessartine approximately 180%, and sapphire 150%.

Gemma Unica's 2026–2031 outlook for premium stones: Paraíba +50–100%, ruby and Mahenge spinel +25–60%, sapphire and tsavorite +20–50%, spessartine +15–40%.

For investment selection, Gemma Unica specialists favour exceptional untreated natural stones accompanied by independent reports from GRS, Gübelin, SSEF and Bellerophon Gemlab. Origin, colour, clarity, weight and cut matter. A laboratory report alone does not establish market value. Selection requires comparing pricing of similar specimens and validating the documentation of their ownership history.

Rare specimens, including those traded off-market, may complement diversified portfolios. However, limited liquidity, expert assessment costs and possible price fluctuations require careful consideration; forecasts do not guarantee returns.

Full analysis: https://gemmaunica.com/rare-gemstones-as-investment-assets/