The 20th mental health center of the nationwide RETURNING (ukr. ПОВЕРНЕННЯ) network, founded by Victor and Olena Pinchuk, has opened in Lviv region. Every year, more than 4,000 service members, veterans, and members of their families will be able to receive free psychological, psychiatric, and psychosocial care here.

The RETURNING project is an example of successful partnership between the private sector and the state, within which philanthropists establish modern, comfortable, and barrier-free mental health centers within state and municipal medical institutions.

The RETURNING center has four rooms for individual therapy, two rooms for group sessions, a two-bed day hospital ward with multifunctional medical beds, a procedure room, a reception area with a waiting zone, and accessible restrooms. Particular attention has been paid to the accessibility of the space: the center features wide doorways, no thresholds, non-slip flooring, and restrooms adapted for wheelchair users.

“We are developing the RETURNING network of centers across Ukraine so that service members, veterans, and their families have access to professional care close to home and can seek it in a timely manner, without waiting for their condition to significantly worsen. Sleep disturbances, constant anxiety, emotional exhaustion, or difficulties in relationships are already sufficient reasons to seek professional help. Unfortunately, fear of judgment and prejudice still prevent many people from taking this step. That is why it is important for us not only to ensure access to free care but also to change attitudes toward mental health care. Seeking support should be just as natural as taking care of physical health,” said Svitlana Hrytsenko, Head of the RETURNING project.

As part of the RETURNING project, the center has been equipped with modern equipment and materials for therapeutic work. In particular, the Shiftwave System (USA), a system for psychological relaxation and stress management, has been installed. Art therapy materials, metaphorical associative cards, psychological games, anti-stress and tactile tools are used during sessions. The center’s professional library has been supplemented with 40 books on psychology, psychiatry, and psychotherapy.

A multidisciplinary team works with visitors: psychiatrists, a clinical psychologist, a psychotherapist, and nurses. When necessary, a veteran support specialist and a hospital social worker are involved. Care is provided free of charge on an outpatient basis.

Specialists work with the consequences of stress, anxiety and depressive conditions, post-traumatic stress disorder, adjustment difficulties, psychosomatic, organic, and psychotic disorders. They use evidence-based methods, including cognitive behavioral and trauma-focused therapy, stabilization and self-regulation techniques, and psychoeducation. They conduct individual and group consultations, art therapy sessions, and also provide online consultations. Their work follows the principles of confidentiality, respect for human rights, an empathetic approach, and the prevention of stigmatization.

“The consequences of combat experience may manifest as sleep disorders, increased anxiety, intrusive memories, and impairments in memory and attention. People who have sustained blast injuries require particular attention, as such injuries may be accompanied by cognitive impairments and emotional and behavioral changes. At our center, a multidisciplinary team of specialists provides a comprehensive assessment of patients’ conditions, an individualized approach to treatment, psychiatric care, psychotherapy, and psychological support. Working with families is also an important part of recovery, as the consequences of combat experience affect not only service members but also their relationships with loved ones and the quality of life of the entire family,” noted Olha Kitura, Head of the RETURNING Mental Health Center in Lviv region.

Today, the nationwide RETURNING network brings together 20 mental health centers. They operate in Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv and Kyiv region, Kremenchuk, Kropyvnytskyi, Lutsk, Lviv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Uzhhorod, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv, as well as within one of the medical institutions of the National Guard of Ukraine. The first stage of the project envisages the opening of at least 25 centers across Ukraine, which will be able to provide support to more than 100,000 service members, veterans, and members of their families annually.

Address of the RETURNING center in Lviv region: 31 Ivasiuka Street, Vynnyky

Contact phone number: +380 66 107 70 97

Email: [email protected]