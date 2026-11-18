Ukrainian companies and private entrepreneurs are increasingly contacting the Interfax-Ukraine news agency with questions about obtaining an international D-U-N-S (DUNS) identification number, which is assigned by the American company Dun & Bradstreet. Such a number is used to verify business information when working with foreign partners, international platforms, corporate customers, and financial institutions.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency is the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) in Ukraine. The specialized D&B – Interfax-Ukraine division helps Ukrainian enterprises check whether they have a D-U-N-S number, submit requests to obtain one, and update information about companies in the international database.

What Is a D-U-N-S Number and Why Does Ukrainian Business Need It?

A D-U-N-S Number (Data Universal Numbering System) is a unique nine-digit international business identifier developed by Dun & Bradstreet. It is used to identify companies within the global business data system.

Unlike the Ukrainian EDRPOU code, the D-U-N-S number is designed for international business identification. It allows foreign partners to find information about an enterprise, compare its registration data, and establish relationships between companies.

The need for a DUNS number most often arises when entering foreign markets, registering as a supplier to an international corporation, participating in certain tenders, undergoing a counterparty verification procedure, or registering corporate accounts on digital platforms.

Such an identifier is particularly relevant for small and medium-sized businesses, IT companies, exporters, manufacturers, logistics enterprises, and service providers planning to cooperate with foreign customers.

“We see that Ukrainian entrepreneurs are becoming increasingly interested in international business identification. Many first learn about the D-U-N-S number when a foreign partner or digital platform requires it for company registration or verification. Our task is to help Ukrainian businesses properly complete this procedure, check whether a number exists, and ensure the accuracy of information about the enterprise in the international Dun & Bradstreet system,” said Maksym Urakin, Director of Development and Marketing at Interfax-Ukraine, Head of the D&B – Interfax-Ukraine Business Division, and PhD in Economics.

According to him, international identification is becoming particularly important for enterprises that do not have a long history of cooperation with foreign companies and seek to establish a transparent business profile.

Having a D-U-N-S number does not in itself guarantee the conclusion of a contract, the receipt of financing, or a positive verification result, but it helps foreign partners identify a business within the international information system.

How to Obtain a DUNS Number in Ukraine

Ukrainian enterprises that need to obtain a D-U-N-S number can contact the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukraine through the specialized website www.dnb.ua. Before applying for a new number, it is recommended to check whether one has already been assigned to the company. If an enterprise already has a D-U-N-S number, there is no need to register it again. Instead, it may be necessary to clarify or update information about the company.

To submit a request, it is usually necessary to prepare the official name of the enterprise, its registration details, registered legal address, information about its activities, and contact information.

Particular attention should be paid to the correct spelling of the company's name and address in English. Discrepancies between information in Ukrainian registers, the Dun & Bradstreet database, and international digital services may complicate the business verification procedure.

For individual entrepreneurs (sole proprietors), the possibility of obtaining and subsequently using a D-U-N-S number must be clarified, taking into account the organizational and legal status of the business and the requirements of the specific international platform.

D-U-N-S Number for Apple Developer, App Store, and Google Play

One area in which the D-U-N-S number is used is the registration of corporate accounts for software developers. Apple uses the D-U-N-S Number to verify legal entities during registration in the Apple Developer Program. The number makes it possible to confirm information about an organization, its legal status, and its address.

At the same time, Apple provides a different registration procedure for individual developers and sole proprietors, which does not require a D-U-N-S number as a mandatory condition for corporate verification.

Google Play also uses the D-U-N-S number when registering and verifying developer accounts established for organizations.

Thus, Ukrainian IT companies planning to publish mobile applications on behalf of a legal entity are advised to check in advance whether they have an international identifier and whether their corporate data meets the requirements of the platforms.

Where to Obtain a D-U-N-S Number in Ukraine

The official representative of the American company Dun & Bradstreet in Ukraine is the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

The specialized D&B – Interfax-Ukraine division provides Ukrainian businesses with consultations on international business identification, obtaining a D-U-N-S number, updating corporate data, and using Dun & Bradstreet's international information and analytical products.

Inquiries regarding the receipt of a D-U-N-S number can be submitted through the official website www.dnb.ua or directly by telephone at +38 (044) 270-65-74.

Detailed contact information and an inquiry form are available on the D&B – Interfax-Ukraine page.

Dun & Bradstreet is an American company founded in 1841 and one of the international providers of business data, analytics, and commercial risk management solutions. The company developed the global D-U-N-S business identification system, which is used by enterprises, financial institutions, and international organizations.

Interfax-Ukraine is an independent Ukrainian news agency that has been operating since 1992. The agency is the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukraine and provides Ukrainian enterprises with access to international business data and D&B analytical tools.