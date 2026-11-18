Schneider Electric, an international energy technology company, and Arup, a global engineering and consulting firm, have announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop next-generation energy technologies that will improve the energy efficiency, reliability, and environmental sustainability of buildings, industrial facilities, and urban infrastructure.

According to a global press release from Schneider Electric dated November 16, 2026, the collaboration will involve developing solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI), advancing microgrids, and testing new electrical systems for buildings and complexes.

The partnership will combine Schneider Electric’s expertise in electrification, digital technologies, and energy management with Arup’s engineering and design capabilities. The companies plan to jointly develop software and hardware for the energy systems of the future.

One of the key areas of focus will be the use of artificial intelligence to predict equipment failures and optimize maintenance.

In particular, Schneider Electric and Arup are already collaborating on the development of AI-based predictive maintenance features within Schneider Electric’s Asset Advisor digital platform.

The combination of Schneider Electric’s software solutions and Arup’s engineering expertise enables data center operators to identify risks of cooling system failures in advance, predict maintenance needs, and reduce the likelihood of unplanned equipment downtime.

Another area of collaboration will be the expansion of the functionality of the ETAP software platform, which is used for the design, modeling, analysis, and operation of power systems.

The companies have agreed to develop new tools based on generative artificial intelligence that will help engineers design energy infrastructure more efficiently and evaluate its performance.

The partners will pay particular attention to the development of microgrids, which enable the integration of local generation sources, energy storage systems, and smart consumption management.

Such solutions can be used at industrial facilities, hospitals, data centers, commercial buildings, and other sites where a stable power supply and efficient use of energy resources are critical.

“Electrification is transforming the energy landscape, and our buildings and infrastructure must evolve alongside it. To meet these challenges, we need faster innovation and closer collaboration,” said Frédéric Godemel, Executive Vice President of Schneider Electric’s Energy Management Division.

According to him, the partnership with Arup aims to create new solutions capable of ensuring greater sustainability of energy infrastructure and reducing its environmental impact.

Fiona Cousins, Chief Operating Officer of Arup’s Integrated Design practice, noted that rising demand for electricity and the proliferation of distributed energy resources are changing clients’ requirements for modern buildings and infrastructure.

According to the companies, the continued integration of automation, digital modeling, artificial intelligence, and on-site generation will be one of the key drivers of the global energy technology market.

Schneider Electric technologies are being used to modernize Ukraine’s infrastructure

The development of digital energy systems is of particular importance for Ukraine, where—amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure—there is a growing need to improve the reliability of electricity supply, automation, and energy efficiency.

Mykhailo Bubnov, CEO of Schneider Electric in Ukraine, has previously emphasized the importance of implementing smart technologies to modernize critical infrastructure.

“The resilience and efficiency of heating infrastructure increasingly depend on the technologies that control them. Smart systems, modern electrical equipment, and automation help optimize energy consumption and ensure a reliable heat supply,” Bubnov noted in a company statement dated August 20, 2026, dedicated to the modernization of heat supply systems in Ukraine.

According to him, the implementation of modern energy technologies not only improves the efficiency of the infrastructure but also lays the groundwork for its long-term development.

As previously reported, Schneider Electric implemented a project to modernize heat supply systems in 26 cities across Ukraine, providing utility companies with modern equipment for the automated control of pumping systems.

As part of the project, the company supplied control cabinets with variable-frequency drives, which allow for regulating pump operation based on actual demand, reducing electricity consumption, and optimizing operating costs.

The equipment was delivered to utilities in 15 regions of Ukraine, including Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Lviv, Odesa, Sumy, Kyiv, and Kherson.

In addition, Schneider Electric is expanding the use of digital tools in the training of Ukrainian engineers. Specifically, in 2025, the company provided Ukrainian universities with over 600 licenses for ETAP software used for the design and analysis of electrical networks.

In addition, more than 200 faculty members from 30 Ukrainian universities received training in the use of professional electrical engineering design tools.

In June 2024, Schneider Electric and the DTEK Group signed a memorandum of cooperation on the implementation of innovative energy solutions in Ukraine, including the modernization of power grids, digitalization, and the development of smart infrastructure.

At the same time, the new partnership between Schneider Electric and Arup is global in scope. Specific Ukrainian projects under this agreement have not yet been announced.

Schneider Electric is a French multinational energy technology company with a history spanning more than 180 years. It specializes in the development and manufacture of electrical equipment, automation systems, digital platforms, and solutions for energy consumption management and energy infrastructure. The company’s products are used in industry, the energy sector, residential and commercial construction, data centers, and transportation infrastructure. Schneider Electric has approximately 160,000 employees and a partner network in over 100 countries worldwide.

Arup is an international engineering and consulting firm founded in 1946 in the United Kingdom. It specializes in the design of buildings, transportation and energy infrastructure, urban planning, engineering consulting, and the development of solutions for sustainable development. The company carries out construction and infrastructure projects in various regions around the world.

Schneider Electric Ukraine LLC has been operating in the Ukrainian market since 2000, while Schneider Electric’s activities in Ukraine began as early as 1994. The company supplies electrical equipment, automation systems, and digital solutions for industrial enterprises, the energy sector, commercial real estate, and critical infrastructure. It has sales offices in Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv, as well as service support, project, and training departments, and a network of partners and system integrators throughout Ukraine. The company’s CEO is Mykhailo Bubnov.