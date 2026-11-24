The ability to listen to others and maintain inner calm is becoming one of the most important superpowers in working with people. When tensions are high, even everyday communication can become a challenge. How can professionals be supported so they can build rapport with customers and prevent conflicts? At "Pharmacy 9-1-1", training in emotional intelligence, stress resilience, and effective communication has become an integral part of everyday professional culture.

A pharmacist’s job involves much more than knowledge of medicines and the ability to provide high-quality pharmaceutical care. Behind every visit to a pharmacy is a person with their own worries, fears, and needs. And quite often, their emotional state influences the way communication unfolds.

"People who come to a pharmacy are usually already experiencing some degree of stress. It is important to understand that irritation or a raised voice often mask fear and anxiety. For example, a father who emotionally insists on finding a safe medicine for his child may simply be worried about the child’s health. A pharmacist’s task is to recognize the person’s underlying needs and help steer the conversation in a constructive direction," - explains Kateryna Pavlenko, an external training expert at "Pharmacy 9-1-1" and a certified coach accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF).

Emotional resilience starts with oneself

One of the key areas of employee training is developing emotional intelligence and self-regulation skills. After all, it is difficult to support another person when you are experiencing emotional tension yourself.

Kateryna Pavlenko identifies four essential components of emotional intelligence in communication: self-awareness, self-regulation, empathy, and relationship management.

"The first question a pharmacist should ask themselves in a conflict situation is: ‘What am I feeling?’ This is the foundation. Until a person understands their own emotional state, it is difficult for them to interact effectively with a customer," - the training expert emphasizes.

During practical sessions, "Pharmacy 9-1-1" employees learn specific techniques that help them avoid impulsive reactions: breathing exercises, grounding techniques that bring awareness to the support beneath their feet, and short pauses to regain emotional balance. They also learn to recognize other people's emotions, ask clarifying questions, practice active listening, and find solutions without escalating conflicts.

The results of this approach can be seen in everyday work.

"After completing a training module on conflict management, one pharmacy manager shared a telling story. A customer complained emotionally that the prices did not match the price tags. Instead of responding defensively, as many people might in such a situation, the pharmacist chose a calm approach to communication. Eventually, it turned out that the customer had simply looked at the wrong price tag. A conflict was successfully avoided," - recalls Kateryna Pavlenko.

Training that helps employees find their inner resources

At "Pharmacy 9-1-1", developing communication skills is part of a systematic approach to employee development. One of the educational initiatives is the video course "Pharmacist’s navigator", available to every employee. It covers the fundamentals of customer interaction, from establishing rapport to addressing doubts and answering questions.

Pharmacy managers have access to an advanced programme called "School for pharmacy managers", which consists of ten training modules. The company also pays particular attention to preventing professional burnout. To support this, it has developed the video course "Where can i find my inner resources?", designed to help employees master self-regulation techniques and take care of their emotional well-being.

"The first step is taking care of yourself and your own energy reserves. Only then can we treat others with genuine care and respect," - emphasizes Kateryna Pavlenko.

The company believes that professional development goes beyond acquiring new knowledge. What matters is making that knowledge part of everyday practice, helping employees change habitual behavioural patterns and improve the way they interact with people.

After all, high-quality pharmaceutical care is about more than selecting the right medicine. It is also about attentiveness, empathy, a calm and reassuring word, and making people feel heard. It is through these seemingly small moments that trust in pharmacists and pharmacies as a whole is built.