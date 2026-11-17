International company Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) has announced the introduction of new artificial intelligence tools into its D&B Finance Analytics platform, which make it possible to accelerate credit analysis and counterparty research by 30-40% compared with traditional workflows.

According to the company's announcement dated September 24, 2026, the new D&B.AI capabilities are designed for corporate finance departments, banks, and credit analysts who make decisions regarding commercial lending, setting credit limits, and risk management.

According to D&B, comparisons with industry benchmarks also demonstrated the potential to reduce credit losses by 20-25% through earlier detection of risk signals. These figures describe the results of applying the relevant technologies under the specified conditions, rather than a guaranteed effect for every user.

The platform combines verified corporate data, analytical tools, and artificial intelligence capabilities. It helps assess the creditworthiness of businesses, analyze changes in the financial condition of counterparties, and prioritize work with customer portfolios.

For Ukrainian companies, the use of international credit data may be relevant when selling goods with deferred payment, concluding long-term export contracts, and cooperating with foreign distributors.

"In international trade, it is important not only to find a buyer but also to correctly assess how much financial risk a company is prepared to assume. Granting deferred payment effectively means financing a counterparty using one's own working capital. Therefore, a decision on a credit limit should be based on verified data, rather than solely on the history of negotiations or a partner's promises," said Maksym Urakin, Director of Development and Marketing at Interfax-Ukraine, Head of the D&B–Interfax-Ukraine Business Unit, and PhD in Economics.

In his opinion, Ukrainian exporters should introduce a systematic approach to credit control that involves verifying the legal entity, assessing its financial stability, and reviewing credit limits if financial indicators deteriorate.

"Even one large unpaid export contract can create liquidity problems for a manufacturing company. Credit analytics tools help identify risks before they turn into overdue accounts receivable," Urakin added.

D&B Finance Analytics uses data from Dun & Bradstreet's global system, which provides information on companies, corporate relationships, financial indicators, and commercial risks.

Dun & Bradstreet is an international business data and analytics company founded in 1841. Its solutions are used to identify businesses, assess credit and commercial risks, verify counterparties, and analyze corporate relationships.

The official representative of D&B in Ukraine is the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Information about international company verification and other services is available through the specialized resource dnb.ua.