Over 450 people participate in webinars by Ukrainian Red Cross, NGO UMIND in October

More than 450 people took part in webinars organized by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the non-governmental organization (NGO) UMIND last month.

“ In October, 478 people registered for educational webinars organised by the Ukrainian Red Cross and the UMIND NGO. The sessions brought together veterans and others interested in developing their own businesses. This month’s topics included psychological resilience, delegating routine tasks and building a structured marketing strategy,” URCS said on Facebook Monday.

During training sessions on mental health in business, participants explored the impact of long-term stress, learned to recognize signs of burnout, and discovered how to avoid the traps of "toxic productivity."

Attendees also learned how to optimize the workflow of a solo entrepreneur using artificial intelligence, which can take on various roles, ranging from copywriter to sales manager. Furthermore, they gained insights into crafting effective prompts and delegating tasks such as content creation, ad design, and client communication.

The webinar series concluded with a deep dive into social media, where participants learned how to transform brand pages from a chaotic collection of posts into an effective business tool. Entrepreneurs learned to build a content matrix, plan ahead, and adapt a single idea across various formats.

“The October sessions gave participants practical tools to automate workflows, engage audiences and manage their own energy and wellbeing when starting a business,” URCS noted.

The webinars are held as part of the Supporting the Reintegration of Veterans in Ukraine programme, implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross with the support of the Danish Red Cross and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, and with organisational and technical support from the UMIND NGO.