Canpack Ukraine's Vyshhorod plant hit by drone

Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, Ukraine, November 16, 2026. On November 15, a drone struck the production facility of CANPACK Ukraine in Vyshhorod, damaging the facility and causing a fire. CANPACK Ukraine, part of the US-based CANPACK Group, is the largest producer of aluminium beverage cans in Ukraine and one of the country’s leading industrial manufacturers.

The company's established safety procedures helped protect personnel during the incident. All employees were evacuated to shelter in a timely manner, and no one was injured. Emergency services have successfully extinguished the fire, and the extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

CANPACK has been operating its Vyshhorod production facility since 2003. With an annual production capacity of more than 1.1 billion aluminium beverage cans, the plant plays an important role in supplying Ukrainian beverage manufacturers and supporting the country's industrial sector. Throughout Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CANPACK has remained committed to maintaining its operations, supporting its employees and partners, and contributing to the resilience of the Ukrainian economy.

"The safety of our employees has always been and remains our highest priority. The comprehensive safety measures and procedures we have put in place at our facility proved essential today, allowing us to evacuate everyone safely and prevent casualties. We are currently assessing the damage and will do everything possible to resume operations as soon as conditions allow," said Yurii Yurov, CEO of CANPACK Ukraine.

CANPACK will provide further updates as more information becomes available and the damage assessment is completed.

About CANPACK Group

CANPACK Group, Inc. is a global manufacturer of aluminium beverage cans and packaging solutions for the food and beverage industries, as well as glass bottles and metal closures. The Group employs approximately 8,500 people worldwide and operates manufacturing facilities in 15 countries, serving customers across international markets. Ukraine is one of CANPACK's key production locations in Europe.

CANPACK Group, Inc. is a U.S.-based company and part of Giorgi Global Holdings, Inc., a privately held international investment and holding company headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, United States.

For more information, visit www.canpack.com.

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