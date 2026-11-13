UNHCR opens its largest social housing facility for displaced families in Ukraine

© Caritas Odesa

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, together with the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons, the NGO partner Caritas Ukraine and regional and local authorities, has opened a fully renovated residential building with 70 furnished apartments for internally displaced families in the village of Soborne, in the Odesa region. This is the largest social housing initiative implemented by UNHCR in Ukraine to date, providing a longer-term housing solution for more than 200 people who were forced to flee their homes.

The five-storey building underwent extensive renovation, including the replacement of all windows, repairs to the roof, entrances and porches, refurbishment of common areas and all apartments, and replacement of engineering systems. With support from local authorities, the facility was connected to external water and sewerage networks. UNHCR also provided furniture and basic home appliances, making apartments ready for families to move in.

© Caritas Odesa

The new facility in Soborne responds to the continued shortage of affordable housing for people displaced by the Russian full-scale invasion and affected by the ongoing attacks. According to the latest Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment, undertaken jointly by the World Bank Group, the Government of Ukraine, the European Commission, and the United Nations, more than 3 million homes - some 14 per cent of Ukraine’s total housing stock - have been damaged or destroyed. Many displaced families remain unable to return to their homes and need accommodation solutions in their hosting communities.

“Access to affordable housing is essential for people who have been forced to flee their homes to regain a sense of stability and rebuild their lives. This initiative shows what can be achieved when humanitarian organizations and local authorities combine their resources and expertise. These 70 apartments will not only provide homes for displaced families but will also remain part of the community’s housing stock, creating a lasting resource for people in need of affordable housing,” said Bernadette Castel-Hollingsworth, UNHCR Representative in Ukraine.

© Caritas Odesa

“It is important to make a steady shift from accommodating people in emergency shelters to creating sustainable, long-term housing solutions in communities. Renovating and converting existing buildings into social housing is one way to give people a temporary place to live while helping them settle into their new communities, work and plan for the future. To meet housing needs on this scale, the national government, local authorities and international partners need to work together. The project in Soborne shows what we can achieve through that cooperation,” said Vitalii Bielobrov, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons.

“While we do not know how long this war will last, we do know that we cannot allow it to define people’s futures for years to come. Even when returning home is not possible, families cannot remain in a state of endless waiting and insecurity. Children are growing up, people are working, studying, building relationships, and becoming part of new communities - and for all of this, they need a sense of certainty about tomorrow. For the families who will settle in Soborne, these apartments offer that possibility. They cannot replace the homes they had to leave behind, but they can give families the time and space to rebuild their lives and shape their future,” said Tetiana Stawnychy, President of Caritas Ukraine.

© Caritas Odesa

The facility is designed to address the community’s immediate housing needs while providing lasting benefits that extend beyond the current humanitarian response. If and when the security situation allows some families to return to their areas of origin, the building will continue to serve the community by providing affordable housing for other people in need.

The social housing facility in Soborne is part of UNHCR’s broader cooperation with national and local authorities to expand longer term housing solutions for displaced people. This work includes renovating unused buildings, adapting public premises for accommodation, and helping communities establish the legal and administrative mechanisms needed to manage social housing.

© Caritas Odesa

Since the start of the full-scale war, UNHCR has supported social housing solutions for over 460 families across Ukraine. In parallel, UNHCR and its NGO partners have also rehabilitated over 3,200 houses in rural communities that were rented or purchased by displaced people and helped close to 3,000 families, forced to flee, access six-month rental packages. Together, these options give displaced families greater choice and help them move towards greater stability and independent living. These interventions complement UNHCR’s emergency housing assistance after strikes. To date, UNHCR has assisted over 720,000 people with emergency shelter kits and materials immediately after attacks.