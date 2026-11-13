19th POVERNNIA mental health centre opens in Chernivtsi

The 19th mental health centre of the nationwide POVERNNIA network, founded by Viktor and Olena Pinchuk, has opened in Chernivtsi. The centre will be able to provide free psychological and psychiatric care to approximately 4,000 service members, veterans and their family members annually.

The POVERNNIA project is an example of successful cooperation between the private sector and the state, under which charitable donors establish modern, comfortable and barrier-free mental health centres within public and municipal healthcare facilities, ensuring access to free professional care. In Chernivtsi, the project funded a major renovation of the premises and the establishment of a mental health centre adapted to visitors' needs.

"The need for quality psychological and psychiatric care will continue to grow for many years to come. That is why our main priority is to ensure that every defender, both men and women, as well as their families, know where to seek help and can receive it promptly, free of charge and close to home. We pay particular attention to training specialists at POVERNNIA centres, creating opportunities for professional development and international exchange of experience so that they can apply modern and effective approaches, work with complex cases and provide care tailored to each person's individual needs," said Svitlana Hrytsenko, head of the POVERNNIA project.

The POVERNNIA centre features four individual consultation rooms, a group therapy room, a two-bed day-care ward, a treatment room, a doctors' room and a reception area with a waiting zone. The facility has been adapted for people with disabilities, featuring wide doorways, step-free access, non-slip flooring and accessible sanitary facilities.

A Shiftwave System stress management system has been installed to support psychological recovery. The centre is also equipped with art therapy materials, psychological games, sensory stimulation tools and a professional library containing 40 books.

Care is provided by a multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, psychologists and nurses. A veteran support specialist and a social worker are also involved when necessary.

"It is important to us that people receive not just an individual consultation but comprehensive care that takes into account their condition, needs and life circumstances. Service members, veterans and their families have different experiences, and what helps one person may not necessarily work for another. That is why we take an individualised approach, involve specialists from different fields and determine the next steps together with each patient. The goal is not only to alleviate symptoms but also to help people gradually regain a sense of stability and confidence in their everyday lives," said Tetiana Anishchenko, head of the POVERNNIA mental health centre in Chernivtsi.

The specialists work with the effects of stress, anxiety and depressive disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), adjustment difficulties and psychosomatic symptoms. They use evidence-based psychotherapeutic methods, including cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), EMDR, narrative exposure therapy and trauma-focused therapy. The centre provides individual, family and group consultations, crisis counselling and, when necessary, medication. Care is available on an outpatient basis or at patients' places of residence.

The POVERNNIA network currently comprises 19 centres across different regions of Ukraine. They operate in Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv and Kyiv region, Kremenchuk, Kropyvnytskyi, Lutsk, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Uzhhorod, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Cherkasy and Chernihiv, as well as at one of the medical facilities of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The first phase of the project envisages the opening of at least 25 centres, which will be able to provide free care to more than 100,000 service members, veterans and their family members annually.

POVERNNIA centre in Chernivtsi:

Address: 20 Fastivska Street, Chernivtsi.

Telephone: +38 (099) 050-87-88

Email: [email protected]