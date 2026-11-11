LemoCard combines cryptocurrency payments, Mastercard cards and European SEPA transfers

The crypto-financial platform LemoCard is developing a multi-card service that allows users to make payments using cryptocurrencies and traditional currencies, issue virtual Mastercard cards, obtain personal euro IBAN accounts and carry out international transfers through the SEPA system.

According to project representatives, the main feature of LemoCard is the integration of several card providers and payment instruments on a single platform. Users can select card products, manage cryptocurrency assets and make payments through a unified interface.

The service provides the option to issue virtual Mastercard cards within a few minutes via Telegram, the web version of the platform or mobile applications for iOS and Android.

The cards can be used to pay for goods and services online, arrange subscriptions, make payments at retail chains and during trips abroad. Integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay is also supported for contactless payments using a smartphone.

One of LemoCard's areas of operation is the use of cryptocurrencies for everyday financial transactions. Users can top up card accounts with digital assets, which are subsequently converted into fiat currencies, allowing them to make regular payments without having to sell cryptocurrency separately through third-party services.

In addition, the platform offers tools for exchanging cryptocurrencies for one another and for traditional currencies.

A separate LemoCard product is a personal European IBAN account in euros. According to the developers, users can receive funds into their own accounts and make SEPA transfers, including to accounts belonging to third parties and companies.

This functionality is primarily aimed at users who make international payments, receive payments from foreign counterparties or regularly transfer funds between European accounts.

Unlike services that offer only one cryptocurrency card, LemoCard uses a multi-provider model. It provides access to card products from various payment service providers through a single platform.

In addition to virtual cards, users are offered the option of ordering a physical payment card with delivery.

The terms of card issuance and servicing, the availability of individual products, fees and limits depend on the selected provider and the user's country.

The development of such services reflects the trend towards integrating cryptocurrency assets into traditional payment infrastructure. Crypto-financial platforms are increasingly combining the functions of a digital wallet, payment card, currency exchange and international bank transfers.

For users, the main advantage of this approach is the ability to carry out various financial transactions without having to open separate accounts with several services.

At the same time, access to card and payment services may require completing a Know Your Customer (KYC) identification procedure and complying with financial monitoring requirements.

LemoCard is a multi-card crypto-financial service that combines digital asset transactions, payment cards and international transfers in euros. The platform is available through a web interface, Telegram and mobile applications for iOS and Android.

More detailed information about the service's capabilities is available on the platform's official website.