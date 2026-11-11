Ukraine presents "Decent Work for All" project to preserve human potential through research and practical solutions

The All-Ukrainian Association of International Employment Companies presented "Decent Work for All", a project aimed at preserving and developing Ukraine’s human potential. At a press conference hosted by Interfax-Ukraine, the Association presented the first issue of the analytical digest "Ukraine: People and Prospects" and announced the launch of the research project "Decent Work for Ukraine’s Recovery: Dialogue and Practical Solutions", funded by the International Renaissance Foundation.

The project will bring together employers, workers, researchers and civil society organisations for long-term cooperation, develop recommendations for public authorities and engage international partners. It aims to help create conditions in which people can fulfil their potential in Ukraine, support their families and plan their lives with confidence.

"Ukraine’s recovery depends on people who see their future here and have opportunities to work and develop. The ‘Decent Work for All’ project aims to preserve and develop human potential by bringing together scientific expertise, employers’ experience and workers’ needs. The digest will help readers understand the changes taking place in the country, while the research funded by the International Renaissance Foundation will explore what decent work means to Ukrainians. We will use the findings to develop practical recommendations and proposals for public authorities so that people’s expectations are reflected in government decisions," said Vasyl Voskoboynyk, President of The All-Ukrainian Association of International Employment Companies and lead of the "Decent Work for All" project.

Demographic change and what it means for recovery

The first issue of the monthly digest "Ukraine: People and Prospects" examines how Ukraine’s population has changed over 35 years of independence. It draws on work by researchers at the Mykhaylo Ptoukha Institute for Demography and Life Quality Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. The digest is intended for public authorities, businesses, the media and international partners. It explains what is changing, why it matters and what action is needed.

The presentation highlighted four figures

27 to 29 million people was the range of population estimates at the start of 2026. The estimates differ in their methods, assumptions and geographical coverage. The time elapsed since the last census in 2001 makes precise estimates harder to produce.

was the range of population estimates at the start of 2026. The estimates differ in their methods, assumptions and geographical coverage. The time elapsed since the last census in 2001 makes precise estimates harder to produce. 20.8% of deliveries in 2025 were to women aged 35 and over, compared with 16.3% in 2022. These changes are important when planning healthcare services and support for families.

in 2025 were to women aged 35 and over, compared with 16.3% in 2022. These changes are important when planning healthcare services and support for families. 65.2 years was male life expectancy at birth in Ukraine in 2021, 12.2 years below the EU average. This figure is based on 2021 mortality rates and does not predict how long any individual will live.

was male life expectancy at birth in Ukraine in 2021, 12.2 years below the EU average. This figure is based on 2021 mortality rates and does not predict how long any individual will live. More than 66 million departures and 63.8 million entries were recorded between 24 February 2022 and 31 August 2026. The figures count border crossings, including repeat crossings by the same person. The difference between the two figures cannot be used to determine how many Ukrainians are living abroad.

"Demographic trends in Ukraine broadly follow global changes that began in the late eighteenth century. Population decline is the ‘demographic price’ of the development of civilisation. Ukraine’s demographic trajectory has been shaped by past and present events, including two world wars, the Holodomor, other mass famines, recurring economic crises in the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries, and the Russian-Ukrainian war. Despite the difficult situation today, we must do everything possible to slow these adverse trends and eventually stabilise the demographic situation," said Oleksandr Hladun, Deputy Director for Research at the Mykhaylo Ptoukha Institute for Demography and Life Quality Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Doctor of Economics and Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

Decent working conditions for people and businesses

Participants discussed how demographic changes affect businesses, how employers can attract and retain workers, and what responsibilities government and businesses have.

"The main task for government and employers is to move beyond seeing workers as a resource and recognise that investing in people means investing in Ukraine’s future. Labour shortages are already limiting businesses’ ability to operate and grow, so retaining workers must become a shared priority. The government must ensure safety and transparent rules in the labour market, while businesses must provide competitive pay, decent working conditions and opportunities for professional growth. A practical step would be to work together on training and retraining that meets the needs of the economy, so that people can see a future for themselves working in Ukraine and businesses can recover," said Olena Stepanenko, Vice President of the Confederation of Employers of Ukraine.

Dmytro Dehtiar, co-founder of HRD Club Ukraine, presented approaches to managing and developing staff.

"The demographic crisis requires employers to move beyond hiring as needs arise and build workplaces where people feel safe and trusted. In-house retraining, individual development plans with mentoring, autonomy in decision-making, the reintegration of veterans and support for employees’ families all help. When people see a future for themselves and understand how their contribution matters, they are more likely to stay, and the workplace becomes a place for long-term partnership. Through the ‘Decent Work for All’ project, businesses and experts are working to promote these practices. Investing in decent working conditions and professional development helps preserve human potential, ease labour shortages and rebuild the economy."

Participants also discussed how to protect people from human trafficking and labour exploitation during recovery. Tetiana Rudenko, Senior Project Officer at the OSCE Office of Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, joined the press conference online. She said:

"With 28 million victims of exploitation and USD 150 billion in annual criminal profits, it would be naïve to expect that large-scale international recovery efforts in Ukraine would escape the attention of human traffickers. Combating trafficking is essential to the quality, safety and integrity of recovery efforts and to public trust in them. Safeguards must be built into government and donor procurement, tenders and contracts. We must prevent abuses by intermediaries and employers and provide companies with guidance on checking their supply chains, handling complaints, training staff and enforcing zero tolerance for exploitation. It is important to involve employers, business associations and communities while protecting vulnerable groups, including children, young people, internally displaced persons, women, persons with disabilities, veterans, military families, people who have returned from abroad and those who have lost their homes or a stable income."

From research to public policy proposals

The press conference also presented the research plan for "Decent Work for Ukraine’s Recovery: Dialogue and Practical Solutions". The project will examine how Ukrainians understand decent work and which aspects they consider most important.

Researchers at the Mykhaylo Ptoukha Institute for Demography and Life Quality Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine will develop the research framework and methodology, and Rating Group will conduct a survey titled "Decent Work Through the Eyes of Ukrainians". The survey results will be used to calculate the Public Perception of Decent Work Index, which will help identify what Ukrainians value most in their work and how priorities vary across population groups.

The project will produce a package of documents comprising the "Decent Work for All" Declaration, a roadmap for implementing it, proposals for the new Labour Code and decent work criteria for recovery programmes.

The research findings and practical recommendations will be presented at the "Decent Work for All" National Conference, scheduled for April 2027. The conference will bring together representatives of public authorities, employers, workers, trade unions, researchers and civil society organisations. The proposals will be formally submitted to public authorities for consideration and possible incorporation into government decisions.

The Confederation of Employers of Ukraine and the Ukrainian branch of HELVETAS Swiss Intercooperation have supported the project and expressed their readiness to partner on the National Conference. The conference will rely on separate partner support and is outside the scope of the International Renaissance Foundation’s funding.

Press conference organiser and project coordinator The All-Ukrainian Association of International Employment Companies

About the Association

The All-Ukrainian Association of International Employment Companies is a non-profit civil society organisation that works on issues affecting Ukrainian citizens employed abroad. Its members are independent private companies that provide international employment services. The Association coordinates the efforts of all participants in the international employment market and works to protect the interests of Ukrainian workers abroad.