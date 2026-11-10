Only 8% of Companies Worldwide Have Fully Prepared Their Data for Large-Scale AI Use – D&B

Only 8% of companies worldwide consider their corporate data fully ready for the large-scale use of artificial intelligence, although 65% of businesses plan to increase spending on the relevant technologies over the next 12 months. This is evidenced by the results of an international study by Dun & Bradstreet (D&B).

The AI Momentum study covered 10,000 companies from 32 countries worldwide. According to its results, only 28% of surveyed businesses reported significant or substantial returns from implementing artificial intelligence. At the same time, among organizations whose corporate data is fully ready for AI use, this figure stands at 81%, while among companies with partially prepared data it is only 12%.

According to D&B, one of the main obstacles to improving the effectiveness of artificial intelligence lies not in the insufficient capabilities of the technologies themselves, but in the quality of the information they use.

For businesses, this issue is particularly important in the automated verification of counterparties, assessment of credit risks, analysis of suppliers and identification of corporate relationships between legal entities.

"Artificial intelligence can analyze thousands of companies in seconds, but the economic value of such analysis directly depends on the reliability of the underlying data. If the system incorrectly identifies a legal entity, its owners or its financial condition, automation may only accelerate the making of an erroneous decision. That is why it is important for Ukrainian businesses to combine new technologies with verified international sources of corporate information," said Maksym Urakin, Director of Development and Marketing at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Head of the D&B-Interfax-Ukraine Business Unit, and PhD in Economics.

One of the tools for organizing verified corporate data is D&B Commercial Graph, which makes it possible to identify companies, establish relationships between them and use structured information to analyze commercial risks.

According to Urakin, such tools are of particular importance for Ukrainian enterprises that are expanding their international operations, working with new suppliers or planning to automate financial control.

"The question is no longer only whether a company uses artificial intelligence. What is much more important is whether it has a reliable information foundation for its operation. International counterparty verification is becoming part of this foundation," he added.

Dun & Bradstreet is an international company specializing in business data and analytics, founded in 1841. Its solutions are used to identify businesses, assess credit and commercial risks, verify counterparties and analyze corporate relationships.

The official representative of D&B in Ukraine is the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Information about international company verification and other services is available on the specialized website dnb.ua.

Original source: Dun & Bradstreet, AI Momentum Survey.

Tags: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, ANALYTICS, COUNTERPARTY, D&B, URAKIN