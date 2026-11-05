30th Person of the Year 2025 Awards Ceremony Held in Kyiv, Winners in All Categories Announced

The National Opera of Ukraine hosted the anniversary 30th awards ceremony of the nationwide Person of the Year 2025 program on October 31, honoring representatives of public administration, business, the agricultural sector, finance, science, culture, sports, medicine, energy and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to the program's General Directorate, this year's ceremony was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the project, which has recognized the professional achievements and social contributions of Ukrainians since its establishment. The organizers paid particular attention to individuals and organizations whose activities are aimed at supporting Ukraine amid the full-scale war.

As part of the anniversary ceremony, awards were presented in national professional categories, special military-patriotic Unbreakable awards, an international award, special named awards and anniversary Star SOLO distinctions.

The special Unbreakable awards were presented to NPC Ukrenergo, Borys Martynenko and a major of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign Mike.

The National Power Company Ukrenergo was honored for professionalism, courage and resilience during the large-scale restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Borys Martynenko, with the call sign Fidel, received an award for establishing and developing unmanned systems units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which contributed to increasing the combat capabilities of the Defense Forces and introducing new methods of warfare.

The major of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign Mike was awarded for heroism, courage and determination during special operations to protect Ukraine's sovereignty and independence.

The winners of the national professional categories included heads of regions, enterprises, banks and agricultural companies, as well as representatives of science, sports and culture.

The Regional Leader of the Year award went to Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration and Chair of the Chamber of Regions of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine.

The Mayor of the Year title among large cities was awarded to Oleksandr Symchyshyn, Mayor of Khmelnytskyi, while among small cities it went to Oleksandr Sytailo, Mayor of Malyn in Zhytomyr region.

The winner of the Head of Territorial Community of the Year category was Ivan Dyriv, Head of the Dolyna Urban Territorial Community in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Executives of leading Ukrainian companies received awards in the business and financial categories.

The Manager of the Year title was awarded to Oleksandr Syvolapov, CEO of the Industriya group of companies.

Iryna Starominska, Chair of the Management Board of Universal Bank JSC, was named Financier of the Year, while Myroslav Boichyn, Chair of the Management Board of European Travel Insurance PrJSC, won the Insurance Market Leader of the Year category.

The Agribusiness Industry Leader of the Year award went to Ivan Chaikivskyi, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and founder of Agroprodservice.

The Agrarian of the Year awards were presented to Yurii Kunak, General Director of Ukrainian Dairy Company LLC, and Anzhelika Sydorenko, General Director of S-Grain Ukraine and owner of Malynivska Agricultural Firm LLC.

In the field of culture, the Artist of the Year title was awarded to Olha Sumska, People's Artist of Ukraine and laureate of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine.

Liudmyla Luzan, a four-time world champion in canoe and kayak racing in 2025, was named Athlete of the Year.

The Scientist of the Year award went to Vasyl Kostytskyi, professor, Doctor of Law and academician of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine.

The international Person of the Year 2025 award in diplomacy was presented to Gaël Veyssière, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Ukraine.

With this award, the organizers recognized a representative of the international diplomatic community that supports Ukraine.

Special named awards were also presented during the ceremony.

Yurii Poliachenko, General Director of the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, Doctor of Medical Sciences and professor, became the recipient of the Hennadii Knyshov Special Award "For Loyalty to Humanistic Ideals and the Promotion of Universal Human Values."

Petro Chupryna, General Director and Artistic Director of the Taras Shevchenko National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre of Ukraine and People's Artist of Ukraine, received the Mykhailo Voronin Special Award "For a High Style of Life."

Recipients of the program's special awards included the Chateau Chizay winemaking company, Sense Bank, representatives of philanthropy and the medical sector.

Hugo (Hennadii) Gutman, founder and president of the Chateau Chizay winemaking company, was honored for his contribution to the development of winemaking in Ukraine and the revival of wine production traditions and culture in Zakarpattia.

Sense Bank received a special award for its contribution to the development of modern innovative technologies in Ukraine's banking and financial system.

Philanthropists Vasyl and Serhii Chufus were recognized for creating a church complex at the Pilgrimage Center of Blessed Hieromartyr Simeon Lukach in the village of Starunia, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Oleksii Dronov, Doctor of Medical Sciences, professor and surgical oncologist, received a special award for his contribution to the development of Ukrainian medicine, medical science and healthcare.

A separate part of the anniversary ceremony was devoted to the presentation of special Star SOLO awards to representatives of Ukrainian culture.

The recipients of this distinction were Hero of Ukraine and People's Artist of Ukraine Yurii Rybchynskyi; People's Artist of Ukraine, composer and Rector of the Reinhold Glière Kyiv Municipal Academy of Music Oleksandr Zlotnyk; People's Artist of Ukraine Volodymyr Horianskyi; People's Artists of Ukraine Kateryna Buzhynska and Nataliia Buchynska; as well as composer and virtuoso pianist Yevhen Khmara.

According to the General Directorate, the anniversary ceremony combined the presentation of professional awards with a concert program featuring well-known Ukrainian performers.

The organizers emphasized that holding the 30th ceremony amid the full-scale war confirmed the program's main idea: recognizing people who, through their work, professionalism, courage and civic stance, contribute to the development and defense of Ukraine.

The television version of the 30th anniversary Person of the Year 2025 ceremony will be broadcast on November 21 and 22, 2026, at 22:00 on the Kyiv television channel. The broadcast is scheduled in two parts.

The nationwide Person of the Year program was established in Ukraine in the 1990s. For three decades, its awards have been presented to representatives of various fields of activity for professional achievements, managerial results, public activities and contributions to the country's development. The program includes national professional categories, international and special awards.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency is an information partner of the nationwide Person of the Year program.