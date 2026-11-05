Investment in Ukraine's Reconstruction and Development of Transport Corridors Discussed in Bucharest

The development of transport and energy infrastructure, the attraction of international financing, the expansion of economic cooperation between Ukraine, Romania and Moldova, as well as the participation of Romanian businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction, were the main topics of the international forum Rebuilding Ukraine: Security, Opportunities, Investment, which took place on October 22–23, 2026, in Bucharest.

According to the event's official website, the forum was held at the ROMEXPO exhibition complex and brought together representatives of government authorities, international financial institutions, investment companies, businesses and the expert community.

The event was organized by the Romanian think tank New Strategy Center in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania. The University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest (USAMV) served as the academic partner.

Over two days, 31 thematic panel discussions were held, covering infrastructure, reconstruction financing, energy security, the defense industry, the development of Ukrainian regions and cross-border cooperation, among other topics.

One of the central issues was Romania's role as a regional logistics and investment hub for the recovery of the Ukrainian economy.

During a discussion on the development of the Romania–Ukraine–Moldova transport corridor, participants emphasized the need to modernize border infrastructure, increase the capacity of Danube ports, construct new transport crossings and simplify customs procedures.

The discussion was attended by Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Vladimir Bolea, Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Serhii Derkach, UkraineInvest Executive Director Maryna Khlystun and representatives of Romanian businesses.

According to the organizers, Derkach drew attention to the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's transport and railway infrastructure, emphasizing the need to expand cross-border cooperation, develop joint border crossing points and increase the capacity of Danube ports.

Particular attention was paid to the prospects for creating new transport routes between the Baltic and Black Seas, as well as developing infrastructure that would connect Ukrainian regions with the port of Constanța and European markets.

As part of the discussion on using the Danube as a strategic transport corridor, participants considered the possibilities of constructing the Orlivka–Isaccea bridge, deepening navigable waterways, modernizing railway connections and attracting private investment in transport infrastructure.

A significant part of the forum was devoted to financing Ukraine's reconstruction and opportunities for Romanian companies to participate in future investment projects.

During a discussion involving Romanian Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare and President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hennadii Chyzhykov, participants discussed mechanisms for supporting businesses, removing legislative and customs barriers, developing industrial cooperation and using European Union financial instruments.

Nazare emphasized the need for state support for Romanian companies ready to enter international markets, as well as the importance of involving businesses in reconstruction financing mechanisms at an early stage.

For his part, Chyzhykov drew attention to the resilience of Ukrainian businesses during the war, the development of domestic technologies, the preservation of agricultural exports and the need to deepen logistics integration with Romania.

A separate panel was devoted to practical mechanisms for Romanian enterprises to participate in Ukraine's reconstruction. Representatives of financial institutions, government agencies and business associations discussed the use of investment guarantees, export credit financing, risk insurance and the creation of joint projects.

President of the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority Alexandru Petrescu noted that Ukraine's reconstruction over the next decade would require approximately EUR 590 billion, making it necessary to mobilize public and private capital.

Representatives of Romanian financial institutions also considered opportunities to finance infrastructure, energy, housing and industrial projects, including through European support programs.

An important focus of the forum was the presentation of the investment potential of Ukrainian regions. In particular, participants discussed opportunities to implement projects in Kyiv, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

During the presentation of Kyiv region, four priority areas for attracting investment were identified: energy, logistics, industrial manufacturing and technological innovation. Regional representatives also presented promising energy projects with a total capacity of approximately 1 GW.

Separate discussions addressed the preparation of Ukraine's energy system for the winter period, the protection of critical infrastructure, the development of decentralized power generation and the involvement of international companies in energy modernization.

Participants emphasized that the recovery of the Ukrainian economy requires the simultaneous development of transport infrastructure, the strengthening of energy resilience and the establishment of mechanisms to protect investments amid wartime risks.

The Bucharest forum continued a series of international events organized by New Strategy Center dedicated to Romania's role in Ukraine's reconstruction, which were also held in 2023 and 2025.

Romania is one of Ukraine's largest trading partners and an important destination for Ukrainian exports to the European Union.

According to a study by the Experts Club information and analytical center, published on October 9, 2026, based on statistics from the State Customs Service of Ukraine, trade turnover between Ukraine and Romania in January–August 2026 amounted to approximately $2.05 billion.

Ukrainian exports of goods to Romania reached $878 million over the eight months, while imports of Romanian goods amounted to approximately $1.17 billion. Thus, Ukraine's bilateral trade deficit stood at around $294 million.

In terms of trade turnover, Romania ranked 11th among Ukraine's trading partners.

The development of transport connections, port infrastructure and joint investment projects creates opportunities to expand bilateral trade and attract Romanian capital to the recovery of the Ukrainian economy.

New Strategy Center is an independent Romanian think tank specializing in security, defense, foreign policy, energy and regional cooperation.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency served as an information partner of the international forum Rebuilding Ukraine: Security, Opportunities, Investment.

Sources: official website of the Rebuilding Ukraine forum, New Strategy Center's summary materials, Experts Club analytical study dated October 9, 2026.