The UTG family of like-minded professionals: 25 years of success in the Ukrainian real estate market

This November marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of UTG company. Over this period, the Ukrainian real estate market has weathered several economic crises, a pandemic, a full-scale war, and a radical transformation in the structure of demand. Despite these numerous challenges, the company has not only maintained its standing in the real estate consulting sector but has also continued to grow, expanding into new segments and areas of activity. According to Vadym Neposedov, founder and president of UTG, the company’s greatest achievements are the trust of its partners and a team of specialists who, over many years, have created and supported the development of the best properties in the Ukrainian real estate market.

Teamwork

“A company anniversary is an occasion to thank the colleagues, employees, and like-minded individuals who have journeyed with us along this long path of professional development. It is precisely thanks to their knowledge, experience, and dedication that we have managed not only to sustain the company through the most challenging periods but also to expand into new areas of business,” notes Vadim Neposedov.

He highlights the pivotal role of Director Evgeniya Loktionova, who has consistently led and steered the company’s development for over 15 years. According to him, “thanks to her managerial expertise and ability to make effective decisions, the company has been able to navigate crises with confidence and maintain a solid market position.” Through her efforts, approaches, and strategic choices, UTG has weathered difficult times of crisis and continues to successfully manage exclusive tenant leasing for 11 shopping centers across Ukraine.

It is the team’s experience that remains UTG’s key competitive advantage, enabling it to stand out as the only firm currently remaining active in the Ukrainian consulting services market. In particular, the Strategic Consulting Department – led by its long-standing head, Konstantin Oleynik – plays a vital role in the execution of complex projects. His extensive experience provides the confidence to look toward the future, expertly handle the most demanding market research tasks, and formulate effective solutions to maximize the commercial potential of projects.

Ultimately, as Vadim Neposedov emphasizes, “the entire UTG team, along with our partners, forms a large family of like-minded people. For 25 years, they have worked alongside me, doing everything possible to build our reputation and foster client relationships, while consistently achieving the best possible results in the development of real estate assets.”

Achievements and new areas for growth

Over 25 years of operation, the company has developed 1,700 concepts for commercial and residential real estate projects, spanning a total area of ​​43 million square meters; it has also opened 145 shopping centers and leased out more than 6 million square meters of space. The company’s accumulated expertise, extensive research data, and cutting-edge architectural solutions enable the delivery of highly efficient projects with long-term competitive resilience—projects that anticipate future trends and consistently keep the company ahead of other market professionals. Clients have entrusted the company with developing concepts during the challenging periods of 2004, 2008, 2014, 2020, and 2022, enabling their projects to achieve leading positions in their respective regions—notable examples include Respublika Park, Ocean Plaza, Lavina Mall, Global.UA Zhytomyr, Megamall Vinnytsia, MOST City, Appolo, Donetsk City, 101 TOWER, and many others.

Even now, during the most difficult years for our country, UTG’s partners continue to rely on the firm to develop concepts for new real estate assets. Today, the company remains actively engaged in the development of commercial properties and residential complexes, while also expanding its footprint into new market segments.

According to Vadym Neposedov, a significant trend in recent years has been the growing demand for concept development in the recreational and wellness real estate sector – specifically for hotels, resorts, and balneological (spa/health) complexes in regions such as the Carpathians, Truskavets, and the Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia oblasts. Regardless of the property type, successful development is always rooted in consistent principles: market analysis, demand identification, conceptual design, and the projection of a project’s future commercial viability. “The approaches to concept development remain universal. Whether it is a shopping center, a residential complex, a logistics facility, or a resort property, the key factor is always a deep understanding of the market and the future needs of the end-users,” explains the founder and president of UTG.

Furthermore, in recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in projects located in cities that were previously not considered primary targets for large-scale investment. Today, there is a demand for professional consulting not only in regional centers but also in relatively smaller towns – places where, in the past, the implementation of major development projects was the exception rather than the rule. The logistics real estate segment deserves special attention; in recent years, it has evolved into one of the most complex and vital areas of the market. Military operations and the destruction of a significant number of warehouse facilities in the eastern and central regions of the country have led to a reconfiguration of logistics infrastructure and a shift in the geography of demand. Consequently, investors and operators are increasingly exploring the possibility of locating new facilities in the western regions of Ukraine – closer to European transport corridors and international borders.

“Following the destruction of a large number of warehouse facilities, a new demand for modern logistics complexes has emerged. Businesses are seeking safer locations that can ensure supply chain resilience and support their ongoing development,” noted Neposedov. Consequently, UTG – a leader in the Ukrainian real estate market – has begun implementing projects focused on developing concepts for logistics complexes, attracting operators, and providing support for investment processes within this sector.

Faith in the Future

Despite challenging economic conditions, labor shortages, migration, and the impact of the war on business activity, Ukrainian enterprises continue to invest in new projects. “Developers, investors, and entrepreneurs are the driving force behind the country's economic recovery today. Hundreds of Ukrainian developers remain committed to the future of Ukraine, continuing to launch new projects even amidst high levels of uncertainty. We remain at the heart of this constructive segment of the national business landscape, working together to shape the future today,” emphasizes Vadym Neposedov.

As a result, the role of consulting firms now extends beyond conducting research and developing concepts; it encompasses providing partnership-based support to investors throughout every stage of project implementation. UTG analysts forecast that demand for professional consulting services will remain high in the coming years across the logistics, resort, residential, and commercial real estate sectors. New development opportunities will be driven by the transformation of logistics routes, shifts in demand patterns, the growth of new regions, and the attraction of investment into new real estate assets.

“The market is evolving faster than ever before. In this environment, the success of a project will depend not only on the availability of capital but also on the quality of its underlying concept, professional analysis, and a clear understanding of future trends. These are precisely the types of objectives that are now coming to the forefront of the business’s future development,” concluded Vadim Neposedov.

Consequently, according to the founder and president of UTG, the company – having spent 25 years alongside the market, navigating every stage of its formation and transformation – continues to develop new business lines, expand its expertise, and participate in creating projects that will shape the future of the Ukrainian real estate sector.