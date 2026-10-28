The “Rebuilding Borodianka” Charitable Foundation Was Presented in Borodianka

On October 21, the official presentation of the charitable organization “Rebuilding Borodianka Charitable Foundation” took place at the Taras Shevchenko Palace of Culture in Borodianka.

The Foundation’s motto—“For the people, by the people, about the people”—reflects its main goal: to unite efforts for the reconstruction and development of the community.

During the event, the organization’s mission, main areas of activity, and strategic projects were presented. Special attention was given to supporting people in need, particularly the families of prisoners of war and defenders missing in action. The presentation provided an opportunity to outline a shared vision for Borodianka’s future and prospects for cooperation.

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Speakers included Yevhen Kalensky, chairman of the “Rebuilding Borodianka” Charitable Foundation; Oleksandr Badrudinov, co-founder of the Foundation—head of PJSC “Regional Aviation Center” and the “Ukrainian Aviation Development Association,” as well as an organizer and coordinator of projects for the development of aviation infrastructure and defense technologies; Yevhen Burlyka, co-founder of the Foundation—a philanthropist and public figure; Yevhen Chechil, Chairman of the Board of JSC “Bank ‘Ukrainian Capital’”; Serhiy Belashov, ultimate beneficial owner of JSC “Bank ‘Ukrainian Capital’”; and Oleksandr Sakharuk, Mayor of Borodianka. Among the guests were also Jabrail Mirzoev—chairman of the “Caucasian Union” socio-political movement and a partner of the Foundation; and an active-duty military officer with the call sign “Tuman.”

“We’re not saying that we’re just getting started, because that’s usually how people talk about newly established foundations. We’re already up and running, and I’m confident that we’ll implement our first projects in collaboration with the Borodianka Town Council. I’d like to express my deep respect for Town Mayor Oleksandr Sakharuk, all the council members, residents, and our friends who are supporting us with their words, actions, and sincere dedication. “Our first projects will be aimed at preserving our heritage and, of course, at our future—our children. We want to work in a way that we won’t be ashamed in front of the people or our own families,” said Yevhen Kalensky, chairman of the “Restoration of Borodianka” Charitable Foundation.

“Today we have launched a very worthy cause—we presented the ‘Rebuilding Borodianka’ Charitable Foundation, which will work for the benefit of this community, one of the first to bear the brunt of Russian aggression,” said Oleksandr Badrudinov, co-founder of the Foundation.

“Ukrainian Capital Bank is pleased to join this worthy cause and support the work of the ‘Restoration of Borodianka’ Charitable Foundation. The stork depicted on the Foundation’s logo has always been associated by Ukrainians with high hopes for something good and new, with the birth of dreams. We are very pleased that the ‘Restoration of Borodianka’ Charitable Foundation invited us to join this cause,” said Yevhen Chechil, Chairman of the Board of JSC “Ukrainian Capital Bank.”

“Borodianka is a special town, as it served as a kind of frontline against the Russian Federation’s invasion. We, the people of Kyiv, must understand what Borodianka has done for all of us. Once again, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Fund’s chairman, its co-founders, the community, and the town mayor,” said Yevhen Burlyka, a co-founder of the Fund.

“Today, I personally, as a shareholder of Ukrainian Capital Bank, took part in a charity event organized by the ‘Restoration of Borodianka’ Charitable Foundation. Among the cities and towns of the Kyiv region, Borodianka, Bucha, and Gostomel suffered the most from Russian aggression and the hostilities that took place in this region. The goal of this event is to raise funds for the top priority: the restoration of the children’s clinic and children’s hospital. This is exactly what the community needs today,” emphasized Serhiy Belashov, the ultimate beneficial owner of JSC “Bank ‘Ukrainian Capital.’”

“Today is, without exaggeration, a landmark event, because we are all united by a single goal—to help our citizens. And I am pleased that, together with the founders of this Fund, we will soon achieve a common goal that will affect every person and every settlement in our local community. After all, this is for the people and about the people,” noted Oleksandr Sakharuk, mayor of Borodianka.

“On the front lines, you do your job and hope that someday you’ll be remembered. After all, a person lives as long as they are remembered. Therefore, I bow low to you, community! May your resilience serve as an example to other active and true patriots,” said an active-duty soldier with the call sign “Tuman.”

The Foundation extends special thanks to Ukrainian Capital Bank for its partnership, support of the organization’s activities, and contribution to joint initiatives aimed at rebuilding the Borodianka community.

An important part of the event was the symbolic “Seeds of the Future” ceremony. The Foundation’s leadership, partners, and community representatives placed seeds into a commemorative capsule, symbolizing the rebirth, growth, and faith in Borodianka’s future.

The program was complemented by an exhibition of the First Regional Art Plein Air by Ukrainian artists, “Code of Resilience: From Ashes to Painting,” dedicated to Borodianka. The artists’ works reflect both the pain the community has endured and its aspiration for renewal.

Local performers Artem Semenov, Lyudmila Potapenko, and Yulia Kuvshinova provided the musical program for the event.

The “Rebuilding Borodianka” Charitable Foundation thanks all participants, partners, and donors for their support and willingness to contribute to the community’s reconstruction. “By the people, for the people, about the people”—this is the principle that unites the Foundation’s team and guides its work.

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