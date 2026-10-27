On October 28, the Kyiv Security Forum will hold a special event in Brussels to support Ukraine

On October 28, the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF) will hold a special event in Brussels entitled ‘Support Ukraine – Defend Europe’, bringing together Ukrainian and foreign politicians, diplomats, military personnel and experts. The event will focus on how to help Ukraine withstand the winter, maintain its defence capabilities and prevent Russia from achieving its strategic objectives.

Speakers include:

Arseniy Yatsenyuk – Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum; Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014–2016);

– Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum; Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014–2016); Henna Virkkunen – Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy;

– Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy; Radmila Shekerinska – Deputy Secretary General of NATO;

– Deputy Secretary General of NATO; Vsevolod Chentsov – Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration;

– Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration; Theo Francken – Minister of Defence of Belgium;

– Minister of Defence of Belgium; Alyona Getmanchuk – Head of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO;

– Head of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO; Taras Kachka – Head of the Mission of Ukraine to the EU;

– Head of the Mission of Ukraine to the EU; Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze – Chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine’s integration into the European Union;

– Chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine’s integration into the European Union; Maksym Timchenko – Chief Executive Officer of DTEK.

Members of the Kyiv Security Forum Security Council will also participate in the event: Kurt Volker – former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations; Natalie Jaresko – Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Aspen Institute in Kyiv and former Minister of Finance of Ukraine; Admiral Rob Bauer – former Chairman of the NATO Military Committee; Admiral Sir Tony Radakin – former Chief of the British Defence Staff; Danylo Lubkivsky – former Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine; as well as serving members of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

The discussions will be moderated by Mark Lobel, journalist and BBC presenter.

Participants will also discuss how to respond to nuclear threats and further escalation by Russia, as well as how Europe can shift to a stronger model of defence, readiness and unity.

This will be the first high-level security event organised by the Kyiv Security Forum EU Office in Brussels, which was established on the initiative of Arseniy Yatsenyuk. The Office recently began its work in Brussels, continuing the Kyiv Security Forum’s efforts to build Ukraine’s ties with international partners since 2007.

The KSF EU Office in Brussels will serve as a permanent platform for political and expert dialogue with EU and NATO institutions, the governments of partner countries, parliaments, think tanks and civil society.

The work of the KSF’s EU Office will focus on helping to achieve Ukraine’s key strategic objectives: victory over Russian aggression; accession to the European Union and NATO; post-war recovery and reconstruction; accountability for Russia’s aggression and reparations for the damage it has caused; full participation in shaping Europe’s new defence architecture.

The registration of the international non-governmental organisation ‘European Office of the Kyiv Security Forum’ in Belgium was approved by a relevant Royal Decree signed by King Philippe of Belgium.

The Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk ‘Open Ukraine’ Foundation, is Ukraine’s leading international platform on issues of war and peace. The KSF events are attended by heads of state and government, politicians, diplomats, military commanders, experts, civil society figures and journalists. The platform’s activities are aimed at keeping Ukraine at the centre of the global agenda, expanding its circle of international partners and building expertise on pressing security issues.