Agricultural Year Recap and Spring Planting Scenarios: UCAB to Host #DoAgro26 Conference

On December 4, the 18th International Conference “Agribusiness in Ukraine” (#DoAgro26) will take place in Truskavets (Lviv Oblast). The event will be attended by government officials, market leaders, and leading agricultural producers.

This was reported by the press service of the organizers—the “Ukrainian Agribusiness Club” and the UCABevent agency.

This year, the event is completely revamping its format and usual location to take stock of the past year and develop a roadmap for the upcoming season.

This isn’t about monologues or dry reports—those are a thing of the past. What lies ahead is the search for new operating models: open dialogue with government officials, collective brainstorming, and making strategic decisions right here and now. The main goal is to find effective operating models under the new rules of the game.

Participating in #DoAgro26 means:

Pre-conference fireside chat: an evening meeting with a guest expert, an informal conversation, and quality networking on the eve of the conference.

Open agropolitical debates: no imposed topics or pre-written scripts. Participants themselves choose the direction of the discussion and the most pressing issues right here and now.

Collective brainstorming and roundtables: a format where everyone becomes a co-creator of the event, joins the discussions, and collaboratively shapes effective strategies.

Direct access to solutions: the opportunity for open dialogue with government officials and market leaders.

The program will focus on key issues:

2026 in Review: How the agribusiness market (did NOT) adapt to challenges. Checkmate to the season’s challenges: scenarios for the 2027 spring planting season and strategic moves for agribusiness. A macroeconomic overview above and below the line—from global trends to the financial realities of agribusiness.

The “Agribusiness in Ukraine” conference will be held in cooperation with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and in partnership with the Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic. Valtra, part of AGCO Corporation, is the exclusive technical partner, and Credit Agricole is the gold financial partner.

Agricultural producers and participants in previous UCAAB events are eligible for a 20% discount off the base price, while association members receive special terms.

For more information about the event, follow the links: https://cutt.ly/9yQmTlnY

Interfax-Ukraine is the conference’s media partner.