On Wednesday, October 21, 2026, russia released 74-year-old US citizen Stephen Hubbard from captivity. The occupiers seized him on April 2, 2022, in the temporarily occupied city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast. Two and a half years later, in October 2024, the Moscow City Court sentenced him to six years and 10 months in a penal colony on charges of “mercenarism” (Part 3, Article 359 of the russian Criminal Code). According to the occupiers, the US citizen, who had lived in Ukraine since 2014 and taught English, joined the Izium territorial defense in February 2022.

Hubbard was released at the request of Donald Trump during a Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff visit to St. Petersburg.

Before his sentencing, Hubbard was held in SIZO No. 2 (pretrial detention center) in Novozybkov, Bryansk Oblast, and in Penal Colony No. 7 in Pakino, Vladimir Oblast. There, like Ukrainian prisoners, he was subjected to torture. According to his cellmate, released Ukrainian prisoner of war Ihor Shyshko, the American was beaten with sticks, batons and boots, shocked with a stun gun, set upon by dogs, starved, forced to crawl along corridors and even made to simulate sexual acts. Hubbard’s situation was made worse by the fact that he is a US citizen and did not speak russian, for which FSIN staff abused him even more.

The “Book of Executioners of the Ukrainian People” project publishes the details of staff members directly involved in the torture of prisoners of war and civilians in these facilities.

Novozybkov, SIZO No. 2

Hubbard was held in the Federal Government Institution SIZO No. 2 of the FSIN Directorate for Bryansk Oblast (Novozybkov, 9 Krasnaya Ploshchad St.) from approximately September 2022 to May 2023.

Released prisoners describe numerous cases of torture in this facility, including beatings during “intake,” interrogations and roll calls, attacks by dogs, and stun gun shocks. People were forced to scrub tattoos off their bodies, learn the russian anthem and shout “Glory to russia.” The lights in the cells were never turned off, food portions were about 200 grams, and people lost 20 kg or more. Guards greeted prisoners with the phrase “Welcome to Buchenwald,” journalist Dmytro Khyliuk recalled. At least three Ukrainians are known to have died in this SIZO.

Pakino, Penal Colony No. 7

Hubbard was held in the Federal Government Institution Penal Colony No. 7 of the FSIN Directorate for Vladimir Oblast (Kovrov District, Pakino village, 1-A Tsentralnaya St.) from May 2023 until spring 2024.

Those released from IK-7 say that colony staff beat inmates twice a day during roll calls and resorted to torture, including beating the soles of the feet with sticks (a form of torture known as “bastinado”), suffocation with plastic bags, forcing people to crawl across tiled floors, and rape with foreign objects. Prisoners were starved: a plate might contain a few grains of pearl barley, and potato peelings instead of potatoes. Scabies was treated with brilliant green, and the medic advised praying. At least three Ukrainians are known to have died in this colony.

Russian media name Penal Colony IK-12 in Mordovia as Hubbard’s last place of imprisonment. The “Book of Executioners” is still verifying this information.

List of identified individuals involved in the torture of Ukrainians in these facilities

Below we publish the details of officials of russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), as well as other individuals involved in the unlawful detention, torture and cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Penal Colony No. 7 (Pakino, Vladimir Oblast) and Pretrial Detention Center No. 2 (Novozybkov, Bryansk Oblast).