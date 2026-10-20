Done is expanding its presence in the Black Sea region and has entered the Turkish market

Done, a group of companies, has started operating in Türkiye, a market that recorded approximately $365.4 billion in imports in 2025 where 41.8% of SMEs remain partially or fully credit-constrained — the highest share among neighboring economies

Done — a group of companies that includes LLC Dann (Ukraine), Done Polska, and Done Switzerland AG, and has provided logistics, supply chain management, and trade-related payment solutions since 2011 — has begun operations in Türkiye, appointing Filiz Ünal as CEO of Done Türkiye. The move strengthens Done’s presence in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region, where importers face working-capital pressures and a need for more integrated trade services.

Why Turkish Importers Need More Flexible Payment Solutions

Many Turkish importers face working-capital pressures that can limit their ability to place new orders, expand purchasing volumes, and capture growth opportunities — despite Türkiye’s developed banking, factoring, and leasing sectors. The Asian Development Bank’s latest Global Trade Finance Gap Survey estimated the global trade finance gap at $2.5 trillion in 2025, unchanged from 2023 and equivalent to approximately 10% of global trade. This global indicator provides context; it is not a measure of Türkiye’s importers specifically.

“Türkiye combines a large SME base, significant dependence on imported inputs, and structural working-capital pressure,” said Filiz Ünal, CEO of Done Türkiye. “Done’s integrated approach can address several of these challenges simultaneously — and Türkiye’s strategic position between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East gives the model potential beyond the domestic market.”

Filiz Ünal and Anton Skorobogatov, a Member of the Board of Done Türkiye and former owner of LLC Dann (Ukraine), introduced the company’s approach to the Turkish market publicly at a conference in Istanbul titled “Redesigning the Supply Chain: From Parts to the Whole,” co-organized by Done Türkiye together with customs advisory firm Subaşı Gümrük Müşavirliği A.Ş. and the TOSB Automotive Supply Industry Specialized Organized Industrial Zone. They presented a coordinated import-management model covering purchasing, supplier payments, flexible payment options for customers, logistics, customs clearance through specialist partners, and warehousing.

“An importer shouldn’t need five different providers just to get one shipment from a factory floor to their own warehouse,” noted Anton Skorobogatov. “We coordinate purchasing and supplier payments, offer customers flexible payment options, arrange transportation, and manage customs clearance through our specialist partners — as one integrated process rather than a series of disconnected handoffs”.

New Business Model for the Turkish Market

Done’s model is built around the underlying trade transaction: the group purchases goods from manufacturers in Europe and Asia on agreed terms, coordinates supplier payments, and offers importers flexible payment options. Depending on the transaction and available logistics arrangements, goods may be stored with qualified warehousing partners and delivered in full or in stages. Suppliers undergo due diligence before onboarding through due diligence tools such as AsiaVerify and World-Check from the London Stock Exchange Group, and each item in storage carries a time-stamped record that can serve as an independent, auditable trail if any dispute with a supplier ever reaches court.

An Integrated Approach to Import Management

Filiz Ünal, who leads the Türkiye launch, brings more than 30 years of experience in international trade, financial services, and SME development — spanning senior banking roles, advisory work for IFC, and factoring-legislation initiatives across several countries. At Done Türkiye, she built the market-entry strategy and operating model from scratch.

“After many years working in trade finance and supply chain finance ecosystems, I saw in Done the missing link between trade execution, integrated supply chain management, and flexible payment solutions,” she said.

The Group Behind the Expansion

Founded in 2011, Done today operates in four markets through four legal entities — LLC Dann in Ukraine, Done Polska Sp. z o.o., Done Global Dış Ticaret A.Ş. in Türkiye, and Done Switzerland AG. According to group-reported figures, Done has handled more than 4,000 trade transactions involving 1,808 suppliers and manufacturers, with no recorded non-payments. The group reports 417 clients worldwide at the end of 2025, $315 million in 2025 annual turnover. Türkiye is Done’s fourth market after Switzerland, Poland, and Ukraine.