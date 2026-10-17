An international forum on the reconstruction of Ukraine will take place in Bucharest on October 22–23

The international forum “Rebuilding Ukraine: Security, Opportunities, Investment” will take place on October 22–23, 2026, in Bucharest, Romania, at the ROMEXPO exhibition center, Pavilion C2. The event will bring together representatives of government agencies from Ukraine, Romania, and other European countries, as well as international financial organizations, investors, the business community, and experts.

The forum is organized by the Romanian think tank New Strategy Center in partnership with the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The academic partner of the event is the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest (USAMV).

According to the updated program, 31 thematic panel discussions are scheduled over the course of two days, focusing on attracting international capital for Ukraine’s reconstruction, the development of transportation and energy infrastructure, industrial cooperation, defense technologies, food security, and cross-border cooperation.

One of the forum’s key focuses will be a discussion of Romania’s role as a regional logistics and investment hub for Ukraine’s reconstruction. In particular, participants will examine the prospects for developing transport corridors between Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova; expanding the capacity of Danube ports; and creating new rail and road routes between the Baltic and Black Seas.

Special attention will be given to investment opportunities in Ukrainian regions. The program includes special presentations on projects in the Kyiv, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Odesa, and Kherson regions. Representatives of local authorities, regional development agencies, and the business community will discuss attracting foreign investors, implementing infrastructure projects, and developing cooperation with Romanian partners.

On October 22, the main focus will be on economic recovery, financing, and investments. Participants will examine mechanisms for attracting private capital, opportunities offered by international development banks, support programs for Ukrainian businesses, and prospects for the restoration of residential and industrial infrastructure.

Among the announced participants for the first day are Gennadiy Chizhikov, President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Marina Khlistun, Executive Director of UkraineInvest; Kateryna Glazkova, Executive Director of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs; and representatives of the European Investment Bank, the German development bank KfW, Japan’s JBIC, Poland’s BGK, and other international financial institutions.

As part of the discussion on financing the reconstruction, a remote presentation by a representative of the Ukrainian government is scheduled. Separate panels will be dedicated to the development of the agricultural sector, ensuring global food security, the modernization of the energy sector, and the development of renewable energy sources.

Also on October 22, there will be a presentation of the “Together for Ukraine” platform, initiated by the New Strategy Center to foster cooperation and support for Ukraine.

Human capital issues will be the subject of a separate discussion featuring Ella Libanova, director of the M.V. Ptukha Institute of Demography and Social Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. Participants will discuss challenges related to the return of Ukrainian citizens from abroad, workforce supply for the economy, and the training of specialists for reconstruction.

On October 23, the forum’s program will focus on security challenges, the development of the defense industry, energy resilience, and cross-border cooperation.

In particular, panel discussions are planned on international security guarantees for Ukraine, the prospects for ending Russian aggression, the use of unmanned systems, and the development of joint production of defense products by Ukrainian and European companies.

Participants in the discussion on security guarantees will include Igor Zhovkva, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Foreign Policy; Kiril Petkov, former Prime Minister of Bulgaria; and representatives from the United States, Japan, and European think tanks.

A separate session will be dedicated to the reintegration of veterans and the utilization of their professional potential in economic recovery. Among the participants listed is Ruslan Prykhodko, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Veterans’ Affairs.

The energy segment on the second day will include discussions on preparing Ukraine’s power grid for the winter, protecting critical infrastructure, cooperation in the Black Sea region, and prospects for involving international companies in energy projects. Among the announced participants are representatives of Naftogaz of Ukraine, OMV Petrom, ROMGAZ, Japan’s JICA, and other energy companies and organizations.

Issues related to the participation of Romanian businesses in Ukraine’s reconstruction will play a significant role in the program. A special panel will be dedicated to financial instruments, institutional support, and opportunities for implementing joint investment projects.

The forum’s concluding discussions will address the prospects for post-war security in Europe, the development of defense-industrial cooperation, Russia’s international responsibility, and mechanisms for compensating Ukraine for damages caused by the war.

The organizers note that the forum’s goal is to create a practical platform for dialogue between Ukrainian and international companies, financial institutions, and representatives of government agencies and local authorities. Particular emphasis is placed on identifying specific investment opportunities and forming partnerships aimed at Ukraine’s long-term economic recovery.

The New Strategy Center is an independent Romanian think tank specializing in security, defense, foreign policy, energy, and regional cooperation. The organization hosts international conferences and expert events dedicated to strategic challenges in the Black Sea region and Central and Eastern Europe. This forum continues a series of events on Romania’s role in Ukraine’s recovery, organized by the New Strategy Center in 2023 and 2025.

The detailed forum program and information about participants are available on the event’s official website.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency is a media partner of the event.