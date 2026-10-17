Kyiv to Host TECHNOVATION 2026 Conference

AI, digital solutions, new technology products, and Ukrainian innovations are already transforming entire industries. The next challenge is to turn Ukraine’s technological potential into a global competitive advantage.

This will be the central focus of TECHNOVATION, which will take place on October 27 as part of the Kyiv International Economic Forum (KIEF).

TECHNOVATION is a high-level platform bringing together 200+ government representatives, leaders of Ukrainian and international businesses, technology companies, and investors. The discussions will focus on innovation, Ukraine’s global competitiveness, and the role of Ukrainian technology companies in the new geopolitical and economic landscape.

The program will feature:

🔘 Fireside chat with Oksana Ferchuk, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

🔘 Two panel discussions:

• “Ukrainian Innovation on the Global Stage” — focusing on how Ukrainian technology companies can scale and compete internationally.

• “How Technology Is Reshaping Industries” — exploring how AI, digitalization, and innovative solutions are already reshaping traditional industries and business models.

🔘 And to close the event — a public discussion with Former Envoy for Ukraine – General Keith Kellogg.

Details and registration: technovation.kyiv.ua

Media Accreditation: https://forms.gle/SuruiWc62H3U5gHm7