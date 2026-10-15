Ukraine launches TOP-50 ranking of distributed generation solutions and energy storage systems

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency, together with the public organization League of Energy Development of Ukraine, announces the launch of the Energy Resilience Ukraine 2026 project — the TOP-50 ranking "Distributed Generation and Energy Storage Solutions", aimed at identifying and systematizing the most effective solutions in the field of Ukraine's energy resilience.

The project is intended to bring together, within a single information and analytical space, manufacturers and suppliers of energy equipment, installers and engineering companies, businesses, communities, state-owned enterprises, associations of co-owners of apartment buildings (OSBBs), and critical infrastructure facilities implementing distributed generation, energy storage systems, cogeneration and solutions to ensure energy autonomy.

Installers and engineering companies can apply to participate in the ranking by completing the form: https://forms.gle/6acdhW2tXtpjE6k29

Businesses and state-owned enterprises that have already implemented distributed generation and autonomous power supply projects: https://forms.gle/t5EZDtJt2HhS3qPt5

"Over recent years, energy resilience has evolved from a purely sector-specific issue into one of the key factors of the country's economic security. Today, businesses, communities and consumers need not just information about available equipment, but a clear point of reference: which technologies are already actually working in Ukraine, who is implementing them and what practical results they deliver. Energy Resilience Ukraine 2026 is intended to become precisely such a reference point. The task of Interfax-Ukraine in this project is to ensure maximum information openness, publicity and accessibility of its results," said Maksym Urakin, Deputy Director of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

The ranking will include projects and companies associated with solar and wind energy, cogeneration, hybrid energy systems and Energy Storage. Solutions implemented for autonomous, backup or partially autonomous power supply to enterprises, communities, OSBBs, households and critical infrastructure facilities will be evaluated separately.

The structure of Energy Resilience Ukraine 2026 includes four main blocks: installation companies and equipment suppliers, enterprises, regions, and the most effective implemented projects.

In addition to the overall TOP-50, the organizers plan to establish 12 thematic clusters. In particular, installers, solar energy solutions for businesses, residential solar power plants and solar installations for OSBBs, developers of cogeneration projects and wind power plants, energy equipment suppliers and Energy Storage providers will be evaluated separately.

Separate categories will be dedicated to businesses and state-owned enterprises that have installed their own autonomous generation facilities, the most effective engineering solutions, leading regions in the implementation of distributed generation facilities, as well as distribution system operators — in terms of the convenience and efficiency of connecting new generating capacities.

"Ukraine is effectively undergoing an accelerated transformation of its energy model — from highly centralized generation to a more distributed and flexible system. Today, hundreds of enterprises, communities and OSBBs are already investing in their own generation facilities and energy storage systems. However, the market lacks systematized information about which specific solutions have genuinely proven their effectiveness and who provides high-quality services for their implementation. We want not simply to compile a list of companies, but to showcase specific completed projects, their scale, technologies, economic impact and contribution to improving energy resilience," emphasized Oleksandr Holizdra, Head of the public organization League of Energy Development of Ukraine.

The ranking methodology will be based on a 100-point evaluation system. Participants will be able to receive up to 50 points for the scale of installed generation or Energy Storage capacity, and up to another 50 points based on an expert assessment of qualitative indicators.

For companies, the evaluation criteria will include reputation, comprehensiveness of the proposed solutions, number of implemented projects, price-to-service quality ratio, and innovation.

For businesses and individual facilities, the assessment will cover transparency of project implementation, level of autonomy and technological sophistication, economic impact and social significance. For communities, the main criteria will be the scale of implemented projects, level of energy independence and comprehensiveness of solutions, energy and social resilience, as well as practical benefits for the community.

Open online voting is also planned for certain nominations.

The jury of Energy Resilience Ukraine 2026 includes representatives of industry associations, energy experts, researchers, and representatives of the media and analytical centers. According to the organizers, this format is intended to ensure a comprehensive technical, economic, investment-related and social assessment of the submitted solutions.

As a result of the project, a TOP-50 ranking of distributed generation solutions and energy storage systems will be compiled, and an analytical PDF report, a printed magazine, a B2B catalog of participants and digital certificates will be prepared.

The results of Energy Resilience Ukraine 2026 are planned to be presented at a press conference attended by representatives of the energy market, businesses, communities and the expert community.

The organizers expect the ranking to become not only a tool for recognizing industry leaders, but also a practical database of proven solutions for enterprises and communities planning investments in their own generation facilities and electricity storage systems, as well as to contribute to the development of Ukraine's decentralized energy market.

Participation in the ranking for installers and engineering companies:

https://forms.gle/6acdhW2tXtpjE6k29

Participation in the ranking for enterprises that have already implemented distributed generation and autonomous power supply projects:

https://forms.gle/t5EZDtJt2HhS3qPt5