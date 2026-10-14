12th Kyiv International Economic Forum to Take Place on October 26, Focusing on Business and Economic Resilience Amid New Challenges

Kyiv will host the 12th Kyiv International Economic Forum (KIEF) on October 26, bringing together more than 500 participants, including owners and executives of Ukrainian and international companies, government officials, investors, diplomats, and experts. This year’s theme, “People. Business. Economy. What’s Next?”, will guide discussions on how businesses and Ukraine’s economy can withstand mounting challenges, adapt to changing conditions, and return to growth.

Now in the fifth year of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s economy faces growing pressure. Russian attacks continue to target industrial facilities, energy infrastructure, ports, railways, logistics hubs, and other assets critical to business operations. According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy, direct damage from destruction could reach approximately $10 billion annually. Combined with the blockade of seaports, these losses have already cost Ukraine an estimated 1.5 percentage points of GDP in 2026.

In its October forecast, the World Bank projects that Ukraine’s economic growth will slow to 1.2% in 2026 and reach just 1.5% in 2027 if active hostilities continue. The Bank previously projected 4% growth in 2027, assuming hostilities would end by late 2026.

“While discussions previously focused on Ukraine’s reconstruction, the priority today is how to strengthen economic resilience here and now. Businesses need solutions that will help them protect their assets, maintain production, and continue investing even during wartime”, says Vasyl Khmelnytskyi, KIEF initiator, founder of UFuture holding.

Participant Registration

KIEF 2026 will feature 14 panel discussions addressing the most pressing challenges facing Ukraine’s economy. Key topics will include protecting business facilities, maintaining operations during air raid alerts, decentralizing logistics and energy supply, ensuring reliable communications, insuring against war-related risks, securing compensation for lost assets, accessing finance, and maintaining macroeconomic stability.

Discussions will also explore how Ukraine can adapt its industrial development strategy and energy policy to new realities, redefine national economic priorities, strengthen international cooperation, and advance European integration amid emerging challenges. Special attention will go to frontline cities and the practical solutions they have already implemented to keep their economies functioning.

Confirmed forum speakers include:

Oleksandr Komarov , CEO and President of Kyivstar Group;

, CEO and President of Kyivstar Group; Ruslan Shostak , President of TERWIN Corporation, founder of EVA and Varus;

, President of TERWIN Corporation, founder of EVA and Varus; Francis Malige , Managing Director, Head of Financial Institutions, EBRD;

, Managing Director, Head of Financial Institutions, EBRD; Yuliia Svyrydenko , President of KSE Business School;

, President of KSE Business School; Vyacheslav Klymov , Co-owner of NOVA Group;

, Co-owner of NOVA Group; Dominykas Tuckus , Managing Director of the Amber Infrastructure Fund;

, Managing Director of the Amber Infrastructure Fund; Igor Nikonov , Founder of the Ukrainian development company KAN Development;

, Founder of the Ukrainian development company KAN Development; Tomas Fiala , Founder of Dragon Capital;

, Founder of Dragon Capital; Inga Andreieva , Country Manager, Ukraine and Moldova, Mastercard;

, Country Manager, Ukraine and Moldova, Mastercard; David Godfrey, Board Member, British-Ukrainian Economic Future, Former Chief, Executive, UK Export Finance (UKEF) | CBE.

Ukraine’s economy has already demonstrated its ability to adapt rapidly to major disruptions. In 2022, following the destruction of the Kremenchuk oil refinery and the resulting fuel shortages, the country rebuilt its fuel supply chains, while thousands of businesses relocated from frontline regions to safer areas further inland.

In 2023, Ukraine launched its own maritime corridor after traditional shipping routes were blocked. Following large-scale attacks on the power grid last year, businesses and the government also accelerated the development of distributed power generation.

Media Accreditation

“Today, any discussion about the future must start with practical decisions that businesses, the government, and international partners can make right now to sustain economic resilience and restore growth. This is precisely what KIEF 2026 is about”, says Yuriy Pyvovarov, CEO of KIEF.

Title Partners: UFuture, Mastercard, AEQUO, PrivatBank, Kyivstar

Forum Partners: Sense Bank, NEQSOL Holding, FUIB, DTEK, Ajax Systems, Uklon, TERWIN, Eclectic Talents Group, BALEX, CEO Club Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine is the forum's media partner.