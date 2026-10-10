The Ukrainian Investment and Construction Congress (UIBC) 2026 will take place in Kyiv on November 5

The Ukrainian Investment and Construction Congress (UIBC) 2026 will take place on November 5 at the Hyatt Regency Kyiv and will bring together representatives from the real estate development, construction, investment, and financial sectors, as well as the specialized media.

The event is organized by the DMNTR media group.

According to the organizers, the congress’s daytime program will feature over 100 speakers—developers, investors, company executives, international experts, and representatives of industry media.

Among the announced participants in the special session featuring leading Ukrainian developers are Oleksiy Baranov (A-Development), Igor Guda (Kreator-Bud), Andriy Vavrysh (SAGA Development), representatives of BGV Development, Serhiy Odarych (ODA Development), Yevhen Metzger (“Ukrfinzhytlo”/“yeOselya”), Dmytro Karpilovskyi (UkrInvestClub), and other market participants.

The main topics of UIBC 2026 will include the development of the Ukrainian real estate market, attracting investment, new development projects, construction financing, Ukraine’s recovery, and prospects for urban development.

The daytime session of the congress will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The organizers have provided several participation options. The cost of online access is 1,250 UAH, a standard ticket is 1,500 UAH, and an extended ticket is 2,500 UAH. Partner packages start at 5,000 UAH, and Premium packages are 10,000 UAH.

Following the main program, a separate business dinner in the form of a gala banquet for 250 guests is planned. The evening program will feature speeches, presentations, a special business workshop, and networking with company owners and top executives.

The cost of combined tickets, which include both the daytime and evening programs, ranges from 12,500 to 20,000 UAH, depending on the seat category. A separate option is available to sit at a table with invited business speaker A. Fedorov, priced at 2,000 EUR.

The Ukrainian Investment and Construction Congress (UIBC) 2026 will take place on November 5, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Kyiv. The main program begins at 10:00 a.m.

Information and registration: www.ubc-ua.info

DMNTR Media Group: +38 (077) 777-25-47, +38 (044) 461-91-28.

The event’s information partner is the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.