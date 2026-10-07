F-Drones has received an additional order to supply the Pentagon with F10 strike drones

The US military has ordered an additional batch of Ukrainian F10 strike drones from F-Drones. This was announced on the manufacturer's Facebook page, citing the official website of the Drone Dominance program.

"The US military has placed an additional order for 1,320 F10 strike FPV drones under the Drone Dominance program, which is being implemented for the US Department of Defense. In terms of the additional order volume, our company ranks second among the participants of the program's first phase. We view this as recognition that Ukrainian drones meet the highest quality standards," - F-Drones stated.

The company notes that this delivery is being facilitated by additional production capacity.

"The deadline for the additional F10 delivery is the end of November. We are currently going through all the necessary export procedures and approvals. We expect to officially receive the Ukrainian authorization needed to fulfill the contract on time. F-Drones' production capacity allows us to fulfill orders without compromising supplies to the front line. Ukrainian defenders receive our drones on time and in full," - noted F-Drones CEO Stanislav Khutor.

As previously reported, the F10 became the first Ukrainian drone to receive official authorization for export to the US. The first batch of 2,000 drones, ordered by the US military under the Drone Dominance program, was shipped to the Pentagon in July of this year.

F-Drones is a Ukrainian company that manufactures advanced unmanned aerial vehicles, including the F5, F7, and F10 FPV drones, the LITAVR+ jet-powered Shahed interceptor, the F-CAPTAIN medium-strike system, and others. F-Drones is represented in the US market by UDD Tech Corp.