Energy Independence of Business: Andriy Dorofeyev on UKRAVTONOMGAZ Solutions

On September 9-10, as part of the specialized exhibition AUTONOMY: EXPO 2026, the company "Ukravtonomgaz" demonstrated comprehensive engineering solutions for backup power supply for Ukrainian enterprises. According to the company's owner, Andriy Dorofeyev , only the proactive implementation of autonomous electricity and heat supply systems will allow businesses and critical infrastructure facilities to avoid shutdowns during power and heat supply interruptions in the 2026-2027 season.

LPG Gas Generation as a Response to Gas Outages

The main focus at the company's booth was on modern gas generators. The central exhibit was a 100 kW unit operating autonomously on liquefied propane-butane (LPG). Experts detailed its operation, providing engineering calculations and technical consultations for various industrial sectors.

Today, representatives of territorial communities and entrepreneurs are concerned about a key question: how to continue operations if the power grid or the central gas pipeline is de-energized or damaged. Negotiations at the exhibition shifted to a practical level - from discussing problems to finding ways for the rapid deployment of backup mobile capacities on propane (such as gas reciprocating units, LPG gas tanks, and gas boiler houses).

Regulatory Risks: Who is in the Gas Disconnection Zone?

Unfortunately, power outages have already become a familiar stress test for the Ukrainian economy. However, a new challenge may lie ahead for Ukrainian enterprises - gas blackouts. Most entrepreneurs mistakenly believe that a central gas pipeline connected to their enterprise guarantees an uninterrupted supply of the resource.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has developed and approved strict regulations in case of crisis situations. According to Order No. 330 (dated December 13, 2021) and Order No. 437 (dated November 26, 2024), all consumers using natural gas are divided into five disconnection categories. If an energy crisis is declared, industrial and municipal enterprises will be obliged to independently stop consuming blue fuel at the first demand of the "Gas Networks of Ukraine" operator.

"Today, energy security is not limited to simply having a generator. Enterprises need a holistic system: from a guaranteed resource source, which can be not only natural gas but also liquefied propane-butane, to safe storage and stable fuel supply," emphasizes expert Andriy Dorofeyev from the UKRAVTONOMGAZ company . "Only a comprehensive autonomous gas supply based on liquefied LPG allows continuing operations during blackouts. This is the very real instrument for protecting companies and the population."

Company Profile: LLC "Ukravtonomgaz" is a Ukrainian engineering company specializing in the design, installation, and full maintenance of autonomous gas supply systems for boiler houses and cogeneration units. During its activity, the company has implemented over 650 turnkey projects across the country, providing them with backup fuel — liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).