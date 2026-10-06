Caring for Sick Parents and Military Service: The Supreme Court Clarifies an Important Principle

Military service does not prevent a person from being appointed as the guardian of an incapacitated relative. At the same time, such an appointment is not automatic: the court evaluates the condition of the person in need of guardianship, the qualifications of the prospective guardian, family circumstances, and the availability of other individuals who can realistically provide care.

This point is highlighted by the Roman Satsyk Law Firm, which handles cases involving the declaration of legal incapacity, the establishment of guardianship, and the protection of the rights of families in which seriously ill relatives require constant assistance.

This problem is particularly acute for the families of military personnel. A person may be fulfilling their military duty, while at home, a father or mother, due to a serious health condition, is no longer able to independently meet their basic needs, address issues of medical treatment or social protection, or represent their own interests before government agencies.

One such case became the focus of the firm’s attorneys’ work. In this family, two sons were serving in the military. Their father, due to severe mental and physical health issues, required constant care from others, which his wife had provided for many years. After her own health deteriorated significantly and she underwent complex treatment, she, too, began to require constant assistance.

As a result, the family found itself in a situation where the seriously ill parents needed a close relative who could not only provide daily care but also legally represent the father’s interests.

Why Simply Caring for a Relative Is Not Enough

Ukrainian law distinguishes between the actual care of a person and the legal representation of their interests.

According to Article 39 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, an individual may be declared legally incapacitated by a court if, due to a chronic, persistent mental disorder, they are unable to understand the significance of their actions and/or control them. A diagnosis, disability, or advanced age alone does not automatically render a person legally incapacitated.

After a person is declared legally incapacitated, the court establishes guardianship over them and appoints a guardian upon the recommendation of the guardianship and custody authority. The law also provides that, when selecting a guardian, preference may be given to individuals who have a family or kinship relationship with the ward, but their actual ability to fulfill the duties of a guardian must be taken into account.

Can a Member of the Military Serve as a Guardian?

This issue has long posed practical difficulties, as the mere fact that a candidate is in military service was sometimes viewed as a circumstance that precludes them from performing the duties of a guardian.

On June 22, 2026, the Joint Chamber of the Civil Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court, in Case No. 305/1557/24, formulated an important legal conclusion: the mere fact of performing military service under mobilization is not an automatic and unconditional obstacle to appointing a person as the guardian of an incapacitated individual.

At the same time, the Supreme Court emphasized another fundamental point. In each specific case, it is necessary to determine whether there are other individuals who can effectively perform the duties of a guardian, as well as to assess the candidate’s ability and intent to safeguard the rights and interests of the ward.

Therefore, family ties or the status of a military servicemember do not, in and of themselves, determine the outcome of the case.

Guardianship does not mean automatic discharge from military service

This aspect is particularly important for families seeking a legal solution due to the need for constant care for their parents.

Under the Law of Ukraine “On Military Duty and Military Service,” during a state of martial law, one of the family circumstances justifying discharge from military service is the need to provide guardianship for a person whom a court has declared legally incapacitated, provided that no other persons are providing such guardianship.

Therefore, a court decision establishing guardianship may be relevant to the further exercise of a service member’s rights; however, each situation requires a separate review of documents, family circumstances, and legal grounds.

“In such cases, it is important not to start by asking how to obtain a certain status or discharge from service. The primary question is: who will actually protect the interests of a person who, due to their health condition, can no longer make legally significant decisions on their own? If there is effectively no other close relative capable of providing guardianship, the candidate’s military service alone should not be an automatic grounds for denial. However, the family must properly document all the circumstances and follow the procedure established by law,” explains Yaroslav Khlivnyi, an attorney at the Roman Satsyk Law Firm.

What Is Required to Establish Guardianship

The procedure may include gathering medical and other evidence, preparing a petition to the court to declare a person legally incapacitated, conducting a forensic psychiatric evaluation, interacting with the guardianship and custody authority, vetting a potential guardian, and the court’s review of the case.

A medical certificate or a determination of disability alone is not sufficient. The key factor is establishing whether the person, due to a chronic and persistent mental disorder, is capable of understanding the significance of their actions and controlling them.

It is also necessary to assess the family situation in advance: who else among the person’s close relatives is available, whether they can provide guardianship, who is actually providing care, and why the proposed candidate is capable of acting in the ward’s best interests.

For families of military personnel, it is particularly important to first conduct a comprehensive assessment of the legal situation, since establishing guardianship, deferring mobilization, and discharging someone from military service that has already begun are distinct legal procedures with different legal grounds.

About the Firm

The Roman Satsyk Law Firm provides legal assistance to individuals and legal entities in civil, administrative, commercial, and other types of cases. The firm’s practice areas include declaring a person legally incapacitated, establishing guardianship, and matters related to long-term care.

Attorney Yaroslav Khlivnyi is a member of the Roman Satsyk Law Firm and has been practicing law since 2017.