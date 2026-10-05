Three oil depots, petrol stations and a data centre – Russia continues to inflict damage on Amic Energy

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian attacks have repeatedly caused damage to Amic Energy’s infrastructure in Ukraine. The latest strike targeted an oil depot that had already been seriously damaged at the start of the full-scale invasion.

In the first weeks of the war, Russian troops entered the site. At that time, the oil depot was full of fuel, which Amic Energy reported to the relevant Ukrainian authorities to ensure the supplies were not used by the occupying forces. As a result of the fighting on the depot’s premises, four storage tanks were burnt out and process equipment was damaged. Now this same facility has been hit again — this time by a direct Russian attack.

“The most important thing for us is that none of our employees were harmed. This is by no means Amic Energy’s first loss. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, three of the company’s oil depots, a data centre and several petrol stations have been damaged. And that’s not even counting the petrol stations the company has lost as a result of the occupation of part of Ukraine’s territory. That’s why we understand, not just in theory but from our own experience, just how real these threats are, and what the cost of this war is,” says Gintaras Macijauskas, CEO of Amic Energy in Ukraine.

Despite the damage to its infrastructure, the Amic Energy network continues to operate as normal. The company is stepping up security measures and working on additional solutions to protect its staff, including the installation of mobile shelters near petrol stations.

Amic Energy is also documenting the losses incurred by the company as a result of Russian aggression and is asserting its right to compensation. In 2023, the company filed a claim to this effect with the European Court of Human Rights. According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damages claimed in this case exceeds 300 million hryvnias — approximately 8.5 million euros.

petrol stations, fuel, financial losses, infrastructure, AMIC