An international forum on the reconstruction of Ukraine will take place in Bucharest on October 22–23

The international forum “Rebuilding Ukraine: Security, Opportunities, Investment” will take place on October 22–23, 2026, at the ROMEXPO Exhibition Center in Bucharest, Romania.

The forum is organized by the New Strategy Center and the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The event is expected to bring together representatives of government institutions from Ukraine, Romania, and other countries, as well as international financial organizations, the business community, investors, local authorities, and experts.

According to the preliminary program, the forum will last two days. The main topics of discussion will include infrastructure and transport connectivity, security and defense, financing mechanisms and business opportunities, energy, agriculture and sustainable development, the reconstruction of Ukrainian regions and cross-border cooperation, as well as human capital.

The forum is scheduled to open on the morning of October 22. George Scutaru, CEO of the New Strategy Center, and Mihai Daraban, president of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, are scheduled to deliver opening remarks.

One of the first plenary discussions will be a panel titled “Business Bridges for Economic Recovery: The Strategic Role of Chambers of Commerce and Industry.” Among the confirmed participants are Gennadiy Chizhikov, President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; the heads of the chambers of commerce and industry of Romania, Poland, Italy, and Moldova; and Adrian Zuckerman, former U.S. Ambassador to Romania.

A separate segment of the program will be dedicated to the strategic Romania-Ukraine-Moldova transport and investment corridor.

Representatives of the Ukrainian government, the Verkhovna Rada, UkraineInvest, and Romanian authorities are scheduled to participate in the discussion. Concurrently, international mechanisms for financing reconstruction will be discussed with the participation of representatives from KfW, Poland’s BGK, and other financial institutions.

A significant portion of the forum will have a practical investment focus. Separate sessions are planned to showcase opportunities in the Kyiv, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Odesa, and Kherson regions. The broader concept of the forum also includes the participation of the Mykolaiv region.

On the first day, discussions are also planned on the role of business associations in mobilizing capital for reconstruction, food security and Ukraine’s agricultural potential, the development of the Danube logistics hub, attracting private capital to reconstruction efforts, Black Sea security, unmanned systems, the restoration of housing and cities, Ukraine’s energy transition, and the return of human capital.

Among the announced participants in the financial panel are representatives of the European Investment Bank, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, the Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR), Poland’s BGK, and Romania’s Investment and Development Bank.

The second day, October 23, will begin with a plenary discussion on ending Russian aggression against Ukraine, international pressure, negotiations, and security guarantees. The program also includes panels on Ukraine’s experience with the use of unmanned systems, the reintegration of veterans, the restoration of the power grid, the role of the Danube as a strategic transport corridor, and the development of transport links between Poland, Ukraine, and Romania.

Separate discussions will address sanctions and post-war reparations, energy cooperation in the Black Sea region, the participation of Romanian companies in Ukraine’s reconstruction, the joint production of dual-use goods, and the use of EU programs to develop cross-border cooperation.

According to the program, simultaneous interpretation into Ukrainian, English, and Romanian will be provided at the forum.

The organizers emphasize that the program published as of September is preliminary; therefore, the list of participants, panel titles, and their schedules are subject to change.

Advance registration is required to participate in the forum. The contact person on the Ukrainian side is Kateryna Dadiverina, tel. +40 721 616 747, e-mail: [email protected].

For questions regarding partnerships, sponsorship packages, and exhibition booths, please contact the New Strategy Center: Ana-Maria Shaer, tel. +40 753 103 310, email: [email protected].

Detailed information and the latest forum program are available on the official website of Rebuilding Ukraine: Security, Opportunities, Investment.

Interfax-Ukraine is the traditional media partner of the “Rebuilding Ukraine: Security, Opportunities, Investment” forum.