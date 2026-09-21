D&B integrates verified business data into Microsoft and IBM AI agents

Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) is expanding the use of its global corporate data system in artificial intelligence-based solutions: in September, the company announced the integration of D&B Commercial Graph with Microsoft and IBM AI platforms.

On September 16, D&B announced new integrations via the Model Context Protocol (MCP) with Microsoft Copilot Studio and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales AI agents. They make it possible to use verified information about legal entities, ownership structures, corporate relationships and risks directly in automated workflows.

As early as September 17, the company announced that D&B Commercial Graph had also become available in the IBM watsonx Orchestrate agent catalog via MCP.

The integration enables corporate AI systems to obtain verified business context while performing tasks in finance, credit analysis, compliance, procurement, sales, marketing and corporate data management.

A key element of the system remains the D-U-N-S Number — a unique nine-digit identifier for a legal entity that allows AI systems to unambiguously identify a company and link information about it from different sources.

Earlier in 2026, Dun & Bradstreet also announced the integration of its business data with OpenAI, Anthropic Claude and Gemini-based solutions. In particular, D&B’s cooperation with OpenAI makes it possible to use D&B Commercial Graph in ChatGPT and Codex via MCP for financial and analytical tasks.

“Artificial intelligence is moving very quickly from search and text generation to real corporate decisions — counterparty verification, supplier assessment, credit analysis or compliance. In such a model, it is critically important what specific data AI uses to make or recommend decisions,” said Maksym Urakin, Director of Development and Marketing at Interfax-Ukraine, Head of the D&B-Interfax-Ukraine business unit, and PhD in Economics.

According to him, publicly available information from the internet is insufficient for critically important business decisions.

“AI can process information very quickly, but speed alone does not guarantee its reliability. If the system has incorrectly identified a legal entity, failed to identify the parent company, beneficiary or a change in the ownership structure, automation will only accelerate the error. That is why verified corporate data are becoming the foundation of corporate AI,” Urakin emphasized.

Dun & Bradstreet reports that its global information infrastructure covers more than 600 million public and private companies in more than 200 countries.

For Ukrainian companies, the development of such technologies means that international business identification and the quality of corporate data will become even more important. Whereas previously information about a company was mainly checked by an employee of a bank, investor or procurement department, in the future part of such verification will increasingly be carried out by automated AI systems.

Discrepancies in a company’s English-language name, address, information about management or owners may, in such a situation, affect not only the speed of manual due diligence, but also the results of automated analysis.

“Ukrainian business must prepare for an environment in which it will increasingly be checked not by a person, but by an algorithm. For this, the corporate profile must be unambiguous, up to date and suitable for machine identification. The D-U-N-S Number and D&B’s global business data are effectively becoming one of the instruments of such digital trust,” Urakin added.

Dun & Bradstreet is an international provider of business data and analytical solutions whose history began in 1841. The company provides tools for business identification, counterparty verification, credit and commercial risk assessment, compliance, supply chain management and working with corporate data.

The official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukraine is the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. The specialized D&B-Interfax-Ukraine unit helps Ukrainian companies work with international business data, verify foreign partners and obtain a D-U-N-S Number.

Questions can be submitted through the specialized D&B resource — dnb.ua, by email at [email protected], or by phone at +38 (044) 270-65-74.

DUN & BRADSTREET, BUSINESS DATA, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, MICROSOFT, IBM