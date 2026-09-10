“Grain and Processing 2026”: Processing as a Pillar of Ukraine’s Economic Sovereignty

On September 16–17, 2026, Vinnytsia will host the “Grain and Processing 2026” conference—an industry forum for discussing deep grain processing as a strategic priority for Ukraine’s agribusiness sector.

Every metric ton of flour, grains, pasta, or compound feed produced in Ukraine generates greater added value, creates jobs, and strengthens the country’s foreign exchange earnings. It is precisely this potential that will be the central theme of the conference.

The program includes discussions and presentations on key industry issues:

Can Ukraine’s grain processing sector become one of the economy’s drivers and compete in global markets?

How can processing be made profitable amid the war?

What government support mechanisms can effectively kickstart the sector?

How can energy independence be achieved and production costs reduced?

What financial instruments will help attract working capital to the industry?

how can Ukraine transition from being a raw material exporter to a competitive player in the market for grain processing products.

The conference will feature a specialized exhibition of technologies and equipment for grain processing, quality control, and the production of flour, cereals, baked goods, and compound feed.

Conference speakers include:

▪️ Taras Vysotsky, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine;

▪️ Denys Bashlyk, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine;

▪️ Rodion Rybchynsky, Director of the “Flour Millers of Ukraine” Association;

▪️ Dmytro Zhigunov, Professor and Chair of the Department of Grain Products, Bread, and Confectionery Technology at Odesa National Technical University;

▪️ Andriy Pozdnyakov, CEO of VKHP No. 2;

▪️ Yuriy Duchenko, President of the All-Ukrainian Bakers’ Association;

▪️ Vyacheslav Hutsulyak, President of the National Association of the Baking and Flour Milling Industry of the Republic of Moldova;

▪️ Andriy Sharan, CEO of “Bühler Ukraine”;

▪️ Oleksandr Vereshchynskyi, Ph.D. in Technical Sciences, co-owner of OLIS;

▪️ Andriy Kupchenko, “APK-Inform” Information Agency;

▪️ Oleksiy Nadvodnyuk, analyst at Pro-Consulting;

▪️ Ruslan Tsilvik, Director of Balkanski Kluch;

▪️ Kirill Korobtsov, Director of the Ukrainian-Saudi Council.

And this is just a fraction of the experts who will join the professional discussion on markets, production, technologies, and exports.

Representatives of leading Ukrainian producers of flour, cereals, pasta, and other grain-processing products have already confirmed their participation in the conference.

Among them are Alivya Group, Stolichny Mill, Vinnytsia Grain Processing Plant, Bilotserkivkhliboprodukt, Rivne-Flour, Dnipromlyn, Skvyra Grain Processing Plant, Khmelnytskyi Pasta Factory, and other companies in the industry.

Conference organizers—the “Flour Millers of Ukraine” Association and Agro Marketing Agency.

The conference will take place at the “Gostevia” resort complex (1 Urochyshche Taboriv Vypokh, Stryzhavka, Vinnytsia Oblast). Program, terms of participation, and registration—on the website zernoipererobka.com.ua .

For questions regarding participation and advertising, please contact the coordinators:

Svyatoslav Tkachenko, Agro Marketing Agency

+38(063)357 73 59 | [email protected]

Interfax-Ukraine – information partner