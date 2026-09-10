"Know Your Ukraine" invites educators to a free webinar about the holiday of the Pokrova, – Gnat Korobko

On September 16, the educational project "Know Your Ukraine" will hold a free webinar "The Pokrova: how to reveal the meanings of the holiday to modern students" for teachers and everyone who wants to learn about the history and ancient traditions of the celebration. This was announced by the patron and co-author of the project Hnat Korobko.

"How to talk to children about the Intercession of the Theotokos to introduce and truly interest them in the traditions, culture and history of their people? The holiday of the Protection of the Mother of God is associated with many important topics for Ukrainian culture – military service, heroism, Cossack tradition. Today they sound especially close. But how to talk about them with children in a clear, exciting and without unnecessary pathos? We invite educators, parents and everyone who works with children to a free webinar from the "Know Your Ukraine" team, which will start on September 16 at 6:30 p.m.," – said Gnat Korobko.

He noted that during the webinar, teachers will receive ready-made materials for working with children.

"The program includes an introduction to the free online course "Pokrova" and ideas on how to integrate it into work with children. A historical view of the defenders through the prism of the continuity of the Ukrainian military tradition, a master class on Cossack songs, as well as the development of lessons for high school. After the webinar, teachers will have ready-made materials, two songs for working with children, and new ideas on how to talk about the Pokrova through the prism of traditional culture," – said Gnat Korobko.

Participation in the webinar is free, but you must register in advance at the link: https://forms.gle/tNcZr1Y81qMSHTW16.

"Know Your Ukraine" is an online course about Ukrainian traditional culture that introduces children and adults to the main holidays of the annual calendar cycle. This is a joint project of the Kolo Charitable Foundation, the National Center of Folk Culture "Ivan Honchar Museum", patron Gnat Korobko, and the EdEra educational platform.