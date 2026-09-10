Kyiv Post editor-in-chief Bohdan Nahaylo honored for his contribution to independent Ukrainian journalism

The Institute of Journalism at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv recognized Bohdan Nahaylo for his contribution to independent journalism and for bringing the truth about events in Ukraine and around the world to wider audiences.

Kyiv Post Editor-in-Chief Bohdan Nahaylo has received an award from the Institute of Journalism at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

The award was presented during a ceremony marking the start of the new academic year. Nahaylo was recognized “for his contribution to the development of independent Ukrainian journalism and for spreading the truth about events in Ukraine and around the world.”

Bohdan Nahaylo is a British-Ukrainian journalist, author and former UN diplomat with decades of experience covering Ukraine and international affairs.

He took the helm of Kyiv Post in December 2021, shortly before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. By mid-2022, under Nahaylo’s leadership, Kyiv Post had expanded its offering with a fully fledged Ukrainian-language edition, providing Ukrainian-speaking readers with exclusive translations of selected content from the English-language newsroom as well as coverage of the day’s most important developments.

Throughout Russia’s full-scale war, accuracy and rigorous fact-checking have remained among Kyiv Post’s core editorial principles. Under Nahaylo’s leadership, the newsroom continues to operate from Kyiv, covering the war as well as Ukraine’s political, economic and social developments, while explaining the Ukrainian context to international audiences.

Nahaylo has consistently emphasized that Ukraine’s interests are best served not by propaganda, but by professional journalism — verified facts, thorough documentation, balanced analysis and active engagement with international audiences.

“Bohdan’s steady leadership during wartime, his deep historical knowledge and his commitment to safeguarding editorial independence have been instrumental in Kyiv Post’s continued work. This recognition from one of Ukraine’s leading journalism institutions acknowledges a professional career dedicated to factual reporting and journalistic integrity,” said Kyiv Post CEO Luc Chénier.

For Kyiv Post, the recognition of its Editor-in-Chief is also an opportunity to underscore the importance of independent Ukrainian journalism during wartime. As an English-language Ukrainian news outlet serving an international audience, Kyiv Post reports on Ukraine directly from Kyiv every day, helping strengthen Ukraine’s voice in the global information space.

About Bohdan Nahaylo

Bohdan Nahaylo is Editor-in-Chief of Kyiv Post, a British-Ukrainian journalist, author and former UN diplomat. Over the course of his career, he has worked with Amnesty International, British media organizations, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and the United Nations. He has served as Editor-in-Chief of Kyiv Post since December 2021.

About Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is a Ukrainian English-language news outlet founded in 1995. It covers Russia’s war against Ukraine, politics, business and the economy, society and international affairs for a global audience.